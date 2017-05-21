CK Vineeth finds unlikely ally in Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan after being sacked from AG's office

Thiruvananthapuram: Indian footballer CK Vineeth, whose service was terminated by Kerala accountant general's office, got support from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who said such an action will hurt the morale of sportspersons.

Vineeth, who was appointed Auditor in the Accountant General's Office through the sports quota in 2012, was terminated from service for lack of attendance.

"We expect the minister (sports minister Vijay Goel) to intervene and rectify the decision," Vijayan said in a Facebook Post.

If the centre fails to take a decision, the state government was prepared to offer Vineeth an 'appropriate' post, he said.

Kerala sports minister A C Moideen and opposition leader in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala had earlier written to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India to reconsider the decision.

Kerala government would once again write to the centre in this regard, Moideen had stated on Saturday.

Vineeth has plied his trade both in the I-League and Indian Super League.