China Open SSP 2017, LIVE badminton score and updates, semi-final: Viktor Axelsen, Carolina Marin in action

Report: Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of the China Open World Superseries Premier on Friday losing her quarter-finals match to China's Gao Fangjie.
The second seed Hyderabadi shuttler was outplayed by Gao 11-21, 10-21 in a one-sided affair which lasted 37 minutes.
Right from the start, Sindhu never looked in the contention. She struggled against the Chinese shuttler and bowed out tamely.
Sindhu entered the quarter-finals stage by beating Han Yue of China 21-15, 21-13 on Thursday.
Lee Chong Wei, whose world ranking has fallen to seven as he approaches the latter stages of his career, went down in the quarter-finals to Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka-long in a 70-minute thriller.
Ng, ninth in the world, will play World No 1 and top seed Viktor Axelsen after the formidable Dane beat Taiwan's Chou Tien Chen 21-17, 21-14.
In the other semi-final, South Korea's number two seed Son Wan-Ho will play China's reigning Olympic champion Chen Long.
In the women's draw, Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand plays Japan's Akane Yamaguchi and Carolina Marin of Spain faces the Chinese qualifier Gao Fangjie.
With inputs from agencies
Published Date: Nov 18, 2017 10:23 am | Updated Date: Nov 18, 2017 11:11 am
Highlights
In a fraction over 20 minutes, Akane Yamaguchi clinches that opening game 21-14. Intanon looked unsettled as most of her returns either met the net or were wide off the sidelines. Yamagcuhi has used the court well to her favour as her ability to dictate the pace of the game has held her in good stead so far.
11:11 (IST)
11-10! Yamaguchi goes into the mid-game break leading with a solitary point. But, the story of the 2nd game so far has been Intanon's comeback from trailing 2-9.
10:59 (IST)
10:52 (IST)
15-12! Yamaguchi uses her superior speed to pull off some audacious comebacks and stay in the lead
10:46 (IST)
11-7! Yamaguchi has a 4-point advantage over her Thailand opponent at the mid-game break of the 1st women's semi-final
10:40 (IST)
10:37 (IST)
Kick-starting the proceedings of the day, Japan's Akane Yamaguchi takes on Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon in the women's singles semi-final.
This will be the sixteenth meeting between Ratchanok INtanon and Akane Yamaguchi.
The Japanese shuttler holds a 8-7 advantage in the meetings so far.
10:12 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the China Open Superseries Premier Semi-final
With Sindhu being handed a humbling loss by teenager Gao Fangjie in the quarter-final, the Indian campaign has come to a close.
With World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying also bowing out of the tournament, the women's singles semi-final will see Ratchanok Intanon taking on Akane Yamaguchi while Gao Fangjie will face Carolina Marin in the other semi-final.
In the men's semi-finals, World No 1 Viktor Axelsen takes on Ng Ka Long Angus while the other match sees Chen Long take on Son Wan Ho