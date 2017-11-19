China Open SSP 2017, LIVE badminton score and updates, Final: Akane Yamaguchi in action against Gao Fangjie

Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the finals of China Open Superseries Premier action at Fuzhou.

The men's singles division didn't quite pull off a lot of surprises and mostly stuck to the script as World No 1 Viktor Axelsen will take on former World Champion and Olympic Champion Chen Long in the final.

The women's divsion has been a different ball game altogether with China's World No 89 Gao Fangjie upset top seeds PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin on her way to the China Open SSP final where she will face Japan's Akane Yamaguchi.