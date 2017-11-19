China Open SSP 2017, LIVE badminton score and updates, Final: Akane Yamaguchi in action against Gao Fangjie

Report: Giant-killer and China's teenage sensation Gao Fangjie added one more name to the list of her conquests as she defeated Olympic Champion Carolina Marin in straight games to advance into the finals of the China Open Superseries Premier.
She beat Marin 21-19, 21-19 and will now face World No 5 Japanese shuttler Akane Yamaguchi who beat Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon to enter her third successive Superseries final this year.
There were not as many surprises in the men’s singles event of the China Open, in which reigning world champion and top seed, Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, made the final, where he will take on two-time former World Champion and No 6 seed, Chen Long of China.
Published Date: Nov 19, 2017 10:36 am | Updated Date: Nov 19, 2017 10:58 am
Highlights
Akane Yamaguchi wins the opening game 21-13! in 17 minutes. Gao Fangjie seemed a bit overwhelmed by the big stage but looked better in the finishing moments of the opening game to promise a comparatively more intense second game
10:58 (IST)
10:55 (IST)
17-9! Yamaguchi races to a eight-point lead. She has dominated proceedings so far in the opening game. The inexperience of the young Gao Fangjie is showing in this game
10:52 (IST)
13-8! An enforced error from gao Fangjie allows Yamaguchi to hold on ot the lead in the opening game of the women's singles final.
10:49 (IST)
11-7! That cross-court drop shot from Yamaguchi goes just wide off Fangjie and the Japanese shuttler follows it up with an exquisitely executed drop shot to go into the mid-game break with a 4-point advantage
10:44 (IST)
5-4! Both players were trading points on each other's serve, but the qualifier from China plays a deceptive drop shot to take the lead
10:41 (IST)
10:37 (IST)
The women's singles final kickstarts the proceedings of the day.
The qualifier from China, Gao Fangjie, takes on 5th seed Akane Yamaguchi in the first match of the day. This is the first meeting between both these players.
10:23 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the finals of China Open Superseries Premier action at Fuzhou.
The men's singles division didn't quite pull off a lot of surprises and mostly stuck to the script as World No 1 Viktor Axelsen will take on former World Champion and Olympic Champion Chen Long in the final.
The women's divsion has been a different ball game altogether with China's World No 89 Gao Fangjie upset top seeds PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin on her way to the China Open SSP final where she will face Japan's Akane Yamaguchi.