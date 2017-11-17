China Open SSP 2017, Live badminton score and update, quarter-final: Carolina Marin wins 1st game, PV Sindhu next

Report: Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu advanced while Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy bowed out of the China Open World Superseries Premier on Thursday.
Sindhu outplayed Han Yue of China 21-15, 21-13 in 40 minutes to enter the third round.
Right from the word go, Sindhu dominated both the games. Her opponent never looked to be in the contention. Yue, however, tried to match the pace but failed and thus lost the issue to crash out.
Earlier, in the other match, which lasted 37 minutes, Japan's Akane Yamaguchi defeated Saina in straight games 21-18, 21-11 to advance in the women's singles category while Lee Cheuk Yiu overpowered Prannoy 21-19, 21-17 in 42 minutes in the men's singles category.
In the first match, Saina played to her potential but towards the end, the Hyderabadi shuttler lost the momentum.
In the second game, it was all about the Japanese shuttler. Saina seemed struggling and as a result Yamaguchi wrapped up the match comfortably.
In the men's singles match, Prannoy failed to live up to his reputation and surrendered the match in straight games. Prannoy, however, tried to bounce back but the Hong Kong based shuttler proved superior and edged past the Indian player.
In other matches, Chen Long of China and Lee Chong Wei from Malaysia took revenge to defeat Anders Antonsen of Denmark and Brice Leverdez of France, respectively, reports Xinhua news agency.
Rio Olympic champion Chen Long, the sixth seed, overcame Anders Antonsen of Denmark 21-17, 21-13 to advance.
Three-time Olympic silver medallist Lee Chong Wei overpowered Brice Leverdez of France 21-6, 21-9, who had edged past the Malaysian star 21-19, 22-24, 21-17 in the first round of the Badminton World Championships in August.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Nov 17, 2017 12:48 pm | Updated Date: Nov 17, 2017 02:11 pm
Highlights
21-15! That was one strong winner by Marin to clinch the opening game of the women's singles quarter-final match. Though Bingjiao put up a solid fight after the mid-game interval, Marin won points in crucial moments to go 1-0 up
14:10 (IST)
8-7! He Bingjiao takes the lead for the first time in the second game. What a turnaround for the seventh seed after trailing 5-0 in the opening minutes of the 2nd game
14:08 (IST)
Meanwhile on Court 2, Zhang Nan and Liu Xuanxuan have clinched the opening game 21-14
14:07 (IST)
14:05 (IST)
6-3! Bingjiao wins two successive points but her third shot meeths the net as Carolina Marin wins back the serve from the Chinese shuttler
14:04 (IST)
14:03 (IST)
5-0! It has been a Marin show so far in the second game as her all-round game has left Bingjiao clueless
14:01 (IST)
Meanwhile on Court 2, the Chinese pair of Zhang Nan and Liu Xuanxuan are leading 13-11 against the Hong Kong pair of Chun Mun tang and Ying Suet Tse
13:58 (IST)
13:56 (IST)
18-15! Marin is three points away from clinching the game and Bingjiao trails the Olympic champion by three points.
13:54 (IST)
15-13! Bingjiao wins four points on the trot to reduce the gap with Marin. A calculated mix of aggression and deceptive netplay has helped the Chinese shuttler to make her way back into the match
13:51 (IST)
13:49 (IST)
13-9! Marin's return stays outside the sidelines as Bingjiao tries to make her way back into the match
13:47 (IST)
11-6! What a powerful cross-court smash from Marin to go into the mid-game interval with a 5-point advantage.
13:44 (IST)
8-4! Bingjiao fights her way back into the game with a clever mix of net play and smashes. She seems to be getting more comfortable now
13:42 (IST)
7-1! Marin races to a six-point lead in the opening minutes of the game. Bingjiao losing the plot very early in the game with almost all of her shots meeting the net
13:40 (IST)
13:37 (IST)
Carolina Marin has won both her encounters with China's He Bingjiao.
Both Bingjiao and Marin are coming into this match after gruelling 2nd round encounters.
13:30 (IST)
On Court 3, top seeded men's doubles pair of Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Gideon from Indonesia take on the Russian pair of Vladimir Ivanov and Ivan Sozonov
13:25 (IST)
Today's Quarter-final action begins with women's singles action on Court 1.
Local favourite and seventh seed He Bingjiao takes on fourth seed Carolina Marin.
Sindhu will face Fangjie Gao on Court 2.
13:06 (IST)
12:06 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of quarter-final action from the China Open Superseries Premier.
With HS Prannoy, Saina Nehwal and the Indian doubles contingent bowing out of the tournament, PV Sindhu is the only remaining Indian in the fray.
Sindhu will be up against China's Fangjie Gao.
In other matches of the day, World No 1 Viktor Axelsen, Chen Long, Lee Chong Wei, Son Wan Ho will be in men's singles action. Tai Tzu Ying, Akane Yamaguchi will be in action in women's singles action.