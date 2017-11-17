China Open SSP 2017, Live badminton score and update, quarter-final: Carolina Marin wins 1st game, PV Sindhu next

Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of quarter-final action from the China Open Superseries Premier.

With HS Prannoy, Saina Nehwal and the Indian doubles contingent bowing out of the tournament, PV Sindhu is the only remaining Indian in the fray.

Sindhu will be up against China's Fangjie Gao.

In other matches of the day, World No 1 Viktor Axelsen, Chen Long, Lee Chong Wei, Son Wan Ho will be in men's singles action. Tai Tzu Ying, Akane Yamaguchi will be in action in women's singles action.