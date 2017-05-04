You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. Cheteshwar Pujara joins Nottinghamshire as cover for James Pattinson on short-term deal

Cheteshwar Pujara joins Nottinghamshire as cover for James Pattinson on short-term deal

SportsAFPMay, 04 2017 16:47:53 IST

London: India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara will join Nottinghamshire later this month as cover for Australian fast bowler James Pattinson, the English county said on Thursday.

File photo of Cheteshwar Pujara. AFP

File photo of Cheteshwar Pujara. AFP

With Pattinson due to play for Australia in the Champions Trophy, Pujara will come in for four County Championship matches.

Pujara, who averages 51.32 after 48 Tests, will play in two games against Gloucestershire and one each against Glamorgan and Derbyshire – one of his former teams.

"I'm ready for it. I'm already working on my skills and preparing for competitive cricket," Pujara, 29, said in a press release.

"I love playing county cricket and Trent Bridge is a great venue. I'm really looking forward to my first experience there as a home player."


Published Date: May 04, 2017 04:47 pm | Updated Date: May 04, 2017 04:47 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 6SRH Vs RPS
2May 6DD Vs MI
3May 7RCB Vs KKR
4May 7KXIP Vs GL
5May 8SRH Vs MI
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores