Chennai to host ATP challenger event in February; top Indian, international players expected to play

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA) will conduct the Chennai Open Challenger Tennis Tournament 2018, an ATP Challenger event in Chennai from 12 to 18 February, 2018.

The tournament will be held at the SDAT Tennis Stadium at Nungambakkam, said a press note from TNTA.

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and All India Tennis Association (AITA) have approved the event, it added.

The event will carry a prize money of $50,000 and a number of international players and the top Indian players are expected to participate.

TNTA president MA Alagappan said "The tournament will benefit Indian players to improve their ranking and break into the top 100 in the world."

"With the support of the government of Tamil Nadu and Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) we hope to conduct it year after year.