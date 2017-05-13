Chelsea crowned Premier League champions: How social media reacted to the Blues' title triumph

Michy Batshuayi's late goal clinched the Premier League title for Chelsea as they beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 on Friday but they were made to fight all the way for the victory they craved at The Hawthorns.

Chelsea were suffering late nerves as a dogged West Brom threatened to prolong the title race but Belgian international Batshuayi prodded home the winner after 82 minutes to spark manic celebrations from triumphant manager Antonio Conte.

The victory, Chelsea's 28th of the season, put the long-time league leaders 10 points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have only three games left to play.

Italian Conte is only the fourth manager to win the Premier League title at the first attempt, emulating his Stamford Bridge predecessors Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti as well as Manuel Pellegrini who achieved the feat with Manchester City.

Here's a look at the best reaction to Chelsea's Premier League title triumph:

Chelsea's match-winner -- and prolific social media user -- Michy Batshuayi on Twitter, accompanied by a picture of him celebrating his 82nd-minute winning goal with a knee slide

Don't worry I got this yall 😂😂 God loves unexpected heroes ❤ Very happy tonight enjoy the title FAM !!!! #CFC#KTBFFH#Neversurrenderpic.twitter.com/8pCEsR3Z2h — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) May 12, 2017

Other Chelsea players also took to social media after the title triumph:

Yessssss! We're Championssssssss🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🔝🔝🔝🔝 thank you all

Vamossss Campeones Gracias a todos 🔝🔝🔝 https://t.co/4GXjXLcFFu — Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) May 12, 2017

Outgoing champions Leicester City offer their congratulations (Twitter)

Congratulations to @ChelseaFC on winning the 2016/17 Premier League! — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 12, 2017

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard to Sky Sports after the match:

"It's amazing to celebrate something with the fans, especially when the game was so difficult. Today we are very happy. We lost against Liverpool and Arsenal, then we went on an unbelievable run of winning games and we said together than we can win this season. We know last season was difficult. We came back this season and did well."

Former Manchester United defender turned television pundit Gary Neville hailed Chelsea manager Conte's early-season switch to a 3-4-2-1 formation:

"They didn't start the season well and the pressure was on, then they made the tactical switch and since then they have been reliable, consistent, and have got the best out of Hazard and (Diego) Costa. They have been absolutely brilliant and deserve this great moment."

Former England striker Gary Lineker on Twitter:

Congratulations to @ChelseaFC on becoming Premier League Champions. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 12, 2017

Long-serving Chelsea club captain John Terry, who will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, was all praise for his teammates: "These boys have been on the field doing it week in, week out. It's been a delight to sit and watch, a different perspective. The togetherness was shown from day one." John Terry also posted a video on Instagram of the celebrations in the dressing room

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

🏆🔵👏🏻👏🏻#CFC

Golfer Justin Rose, the Masters runner-up and 2013 US Open champion, was among the horde of fans celebrating on social media:

Other pundits and former players also congratulated Chelsea and Conte for their achievement:

Skilful. Dogged. Determined. Organised. Best team this season by a long way. Congratulations @ChelseaFC Champions of @premierleague — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) May 12, 2017

