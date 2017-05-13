Chelsea clinch Premier League title in Antonio Conte's first season with two games to spare

Chelsea's players celebrate after clinching the Premier League title at the Hawthorns in West Bromwich. Michy Batshuayi's late goal ensured they beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0. AP
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte greet each other before the match. Reuters
Chelsea's Nemanja Matic, right, vies for the ball with West Brom's Darren Fletcher during their Premier League match on Friday. AP
Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi celebrates scoring their first goal with Victor Moses. Reuters
Chelsea's manager Antonio Conte celebrates after the 1-0 win, which meant they clinched the Premier League title. The victory, Chelsea's 28th of the season, put the long-time league leaders 10 points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur. AP
Chelsea's Pedro is thrown in the air by his teammates as they celebrate winning the Premier League title. Reuters
Italian Antonio Conte is only the fourth manager to win the Premier League title at the first attempt, emulating his Stamford Bridge predecessors Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti as well as Manuel Pellegrini who achieved the feat with Manchester City. Reuters
Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas celebrates the goal of Michy Batshuayi after 82 minutes which sparked crazy reactions from the manager as well as the teammates. AP
Antonio Conte, who won three consecutive titles as Juventus manager before taking over the Italian national team, danced for joy and was hoisted into the air by his players in front of Chelsea's ecstatic travelling fans who chanted "Antonio, Antonio". Reuters
Chelsea celebrate winning the Premier League title. Chelsea have now won five Premier League titles since Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003, but this one is arguably the most impressive considering they finished a woeful 10th last season. Reuters