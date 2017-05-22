Chelsea celebrate Premier League title; Liverpool, Manchester City win to finish in top four

by FP Sports May, 22 2017 IST
Chelsea celebrate with the trophy after they won the Premier League with win over Sunderland at Stamford Bridge stadium in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
A banner is held by a fan to thank their captain John Terry who is expected to leave the club. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Chelsea's team captain John Terry, center, is applauded as he leaves the pitch after being substituted in the 26th minute. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Chelsea's Pedro celebrates after scoring his side's third goal against Sunderland at Stamford Bridge in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Chelsea's Willian celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Sunderland. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Chelsea captain John Terry addresses the crowd after winning the Premier League. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Chelsea's David Luiz poses with the trophy after claiming his first Premier League title in his second stint. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Chelsea captain John Terry, right, and Gary Cahill raise the trophy with manager Antonio Conte, at far left top. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Elsewhere, Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring against Middlesbrough with teammates during the English Premier League soccer match at Anfield, Liverpool. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
Manchester City's Fernandinho celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal against Watford at Vicarage Road, in Watford, England. (Steven Paston/PA/ via AP)
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Hull City during the English Premier League match at the KCOM Stadium, Hull, England. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
