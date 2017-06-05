You are here:
Cheick Tiote dead: Tributes pour in for former Newcastle United midfielder from clubs, players

Former Newcastle United and Ivory Coast midfielder Cheick Tiote collapsed while training with his club in China, his agent confirmed.

"It is with deep sadness that I confirm that my client Cheick Tiote sadly passed away earlier today after collapsing in training with his club Beijing Enterprises,” agent Emanuele Palladino told Sky Sports.

The 30-year-old played for was signed from FC Twente seven years before moving to China in February.

He was an African Nations Cup winner with the Ivorians in 2015 although he missed the final through injury and he played in the 2010 and 21014 World Cups.


Published Date: Jun 05, 2017 11:17 pm | Updated Date: Jun 05, 2017 11:17 pm

