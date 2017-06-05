Cheick Tiote dead: Tributes pour in for former Newcastle United midfielder from clubs, players

Former Newcastle United and Ivory Coast midfielder Cheick Tiote collapsed while training with his club in China, his agent confirmed.

"It is with deep sadness that I confirm that my client Cheick Tiote sadly passed away earlier today after collapsing in training with his club Beijing Enterprises,” agent Emanuele Palladino told Sky Sports.

The 30-year-old played for was signed from FC Twente seven years before moving to China in February.

He was an African Nations Cup winner with the Ivorians in 2015 although he missed the final through injury and he played in the 2010 and 21014 World Cups.

We'll never forget you, Cheick. ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/c8aO6EyW5w — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 5, 2017

Shocked to hear the news that former @NUFC midfielder Cheick Tiote has passed away.. thoughts & prayers with his family & friends! — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 5, 2017

Rip tiote thoughts go out to your family pic.twitter.com/ldJ59pg0oF — dwight gayle (@dwightgayle) June 5, 2017

Devastating news of the death of Cheick Tiote. RIP. ⚪ — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) June 5, 2017

Rest In Peace, Cheick Tioté, my condolences to his family and friends 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZDEXdG1rzt — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) June 5, 2017

I am speechless and so incredibly sad. Cheick Tioté was one of the nicest and toughest teammates I have ever had. Rest in peace brother. — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) June 5, 2017