Championship side Middlesbrough appoint Tony Pulis as manager after sacking Gary Monk

London: Tony Pulis replaced Gary Monk as manager of Championship side Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

Monk was sacked on Saturday, hours after his side's 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

Pulis has been out of work since November when he left Premier League strugglers West Brom and was also a target for Wednesday before Middlesbrough won the race for his signature.

Middlesbrough won 10 of their 23 league games under Monk, who took charge in June.

The team are ninth in the second-tier table, three points behind Aston Villa, who occupy the final play-off place, ahead of Tuesday's game against Bolton.

Pulis will watch the Bolton match from the stands at the Riverside Stadium, with academy manager Craig Liddle taking charge of the team before the 59-year-old officially starts work.

"We're delighted to appoint Tony as our new manager. His experience and knowledge speaks for itself and he has a tremendous track record," Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson said.

"We're excited by this appointment and by what Tony can bring to this football club.

"There was strong interest from two other clubs, and we're delighted Tony has decided to join us.

"There's no disguising that 2017 has not been a happy year for any of us, but we've refocused and we're looking forward to the future."

Pulis was sacked by West Brom after mounting fan unrest following a run of 10 games without a win.

Albion supporters were underwhelmed by Pulis's dull tactics, but the Welshman's track record throughout a managerial career lasting over 1,000 games is mostly impressive given the lack of resources available in many of his jobs.

Middlesbrough will be his ninth club in a career that also included spells with Bournemouth, Gillingham, Bristol City, Portsmouth, Stoke, Plymouth and Crystal Palace.