Champions Trophy 2017: Yuvraj Singh to miss warm-up game against New Zealand due to fever

Senior batsman Yuvraj Singh will be missing India's opening warm-up game against New Zealand on Sunday at the Oval, ahead of the Champions Trophy, as he is down with viral fever. Yuvraj, laid low due to fever, missed the first two warm-up sessions.

However, the BCCI has confirmed that the senior pro is recuperating well as per the information of the medical team.

"The BCCI Medical Team confirms that Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh who is presently down with viral fever is making steady progress. There are no major health concerns and he is recuperating well, to the satisfaction of the medical team," the release stated.

"He is advised rest and will miss India's first warm-up match against New Zealand at The Oval on 28 May, 2017. The medical team will continue to monitor Yuvraj Singh's progress and hope for a speedy recovery," it further stated.

For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here