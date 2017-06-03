Champions Trophy 2017: When and where to watch South Africa vs Sri Lanka , coverage on TV and live streaming

London: Sri Lanka face an uphill task against a full-strength South African side in their Champions Trophy opener, who are looking to finally win an ICC tournament since winning the inaugural ICC Knockouts Trophy and dispel the 'chokers' tag.

Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Matthews, who has also been one of the mainstays of this side, is suffering from a calf problem and it remains to be seen whether he makes the final playing XI against South Africa or not.

"We're going to look at him tomorrow morning as well, so the final decision will be then," Sri Lanka vice-captain Upul Tharanga told the reporters when asked about his captain.

On the other hand, South Africa come into the tournament having recently lost a three-match series to England. However, the Proteas whitewashed Sri Lanka 5-0 in a home ODI series last year and have been the better team based on recent form.

De Villiers although, says his team isn't getting complacent as " They always play well in these tournaments." It will be interesting to see how well they start off against a young Sri Lankan side.

Here's all you need to know about catching Saturday's action live:

When will the South Africa vs Sri Lanka match be played?

South Africa will play Sri Lanka at The Oval on 3 June.

How do I watch the South Africa vs Sri Lanka clash live?

The matches will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports Network.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the day match will start at 3 PM IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

You can also check out the live blogs on www.firstpost.com, for all the latest action during matches apart from live scores, updates and analysis.

For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here