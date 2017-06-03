Champions Trophy 2017: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan , coverage on TV and live streaming

You are here:
SportsFP SportsJun, 03 2017 18:28:21 IST

Edgbaston: India will finally begin their Champions Trophy campaign on Sunday when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in a much anticipated 50-over game. While India has been distracted a bit by the controversies off the field, Pakistan have had a rather subdued arrival to the Champions Trophy. Pakistan traditionally have had a good bowling attack and so is the case now with Mohammad Amir leading the Pakistan attack, along with able support from Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali.

File image of India's Virat Kohli and Pakistan's captain Sarfraz Ahmed. Reuters

However, Pakistan's bowling will face a stern test when they come face to face with Virat Kohli's men, who all have been in good form coming into the tournament. India after so many years finall have the luxury of  having a well balanced bowling attack comprising of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The end result could very well down to the contest between India's bowling and Pakistan's batting — where it's advantage India.

Here's all you need to know about catching Saturday's action live:

When will the India vs Pakistan match be played?

India will play Pakistan at Edgbaston on 4 June.

How do I watch the India vs Pakistan clash live?

The matches will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports Network.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the day match will start at 3 PM IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

You can also check out the live blogs on www.firstpost.com, for all the latest action during matches apart from live scores, updates and analysis. For full scorecard, ball-by-ball commentary and over-by-over updates, follow our live blog here.

For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here


Published Date: Jun 03, 2017 06:25 pm | Updated Date: Jun 03, 2017 06:28 pm

Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 4IND Vs PAK
2Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
3Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
4Jun 7PAK Vs SA
5Jun 8IND Vs SL
Full Schedule

