Champions Trophy 2017: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh warm-up match, coverage on TV and live streaming

With the ICC Champions Trophy slated to begin from 1 June in England and Wales, defending champions India and Bangladesh will look to test their strengths and weaknesses when they face each other on 30 May in a warm-up game. Bangladesh lost their warm-up game against Pakistan whereas India defeated New Zealand comfortable on Sunday under the Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-infested match.

Rohit Sharma has a chance to acclimatise to English conditions after reaching late on Sunday. There is a possibility for Yuvraj Singh to get some game time ahead of the main event. Indian bowlers had a good work out in the warm-up game against New Zealand but the batting has not been tested yet.

On the other hand, Bangladesh squandered the chance to upset their rivals Pakistan as the latter rose to the occasion to seal the victory.

Here's all you need to know about catching Tuesday's action live:

When will the India vs Bangladesh match be played?

India will play Bangladesh at the KIA Oval on 30 May.

How do I watch the India vs Bangladesh clash live?

The matches will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports Network.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the day match will start at 3 PM IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

You can also check out the live blogs on www.firstpost.com, for all the latest action during matches apart from live scores, updates and analysis.

For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here