Champions Trophy 2017: When and where to watch England vs Bangladesh match, coverage on TV and live streaming

England and Bangladesh will both hope for a return to winning ways when they launch the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy at the Oval on Thursday.

England collapsed to 20 for six in five overs in the third and last ODI against South Africa — the worst start in one-day international history.

Even in the month of June, early morning cloud is often a central characteristic of English cricket conditions.

Already regarded as one of the favourites to win the trophy, England can not pick a worse time to be complacent than in their Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh are too a bit low on confidence after collapsing to 84 all out in reply to Champions Trophy title-holders India's 324 for seven in their final warm-up match at the Oval on Tuesday.

Defeat by 240 runs was certainly not the best warm up for the Bangladesh side.

"You know, 84 obviously doesn't look good," said Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza.

However, Bangladesh will be confident of causing an upset after recording warm-up wins over New Zealand and Ireland in Dublin earlier this month.

Here's all you need to know about catching Thursday's action live:

When will the England vs Bangladesh match be played?

India will play Bangladesh at the The Oval on 1 June.

How do I watch the England vs Bangladesh clash live?

The matches will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports Network.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the day match will start at 3 PM IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

You can also check out the live blogs on www.firstpost.com, for all the latest action during matches apart from live scores, updates and analysis.