You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli says he doesn't agree on everything, but most things with 'master' MS Dhoni

Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli says he doesn't agree on everything, but most things with 'master' MS Dhoni

SportsPTIJun, 03 2017 20:50:59 IST

Birmingham: India skipper Virat Kohli says he may not agree with Mahendra Singh Dhoni on all aspects of the game but seeks the advise of his illustrious predecessor to make right decisions.

India captain Virat Kohli attends a press conference at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham on June 3, 2017, ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Pakistan and India. / AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

India captain Virat Kohli attends a press conference in Birmingham ahead of Ind-Pak clash. AFP

"Obviously, we won't agree to everything, but more often than not we end up agreeing to the same thing because we are thinking in the same manner, which is to make the team win regardless of what we sort of plan," Kohli said when asked about how valuable Dhoni has been in the current set-up.

Kohli then termed Dhoni, "a master" at identifying correct men for correct job.

"Identifying who is probably in a better mindset to do a certain job is something that he (Dhoni) has always been a master at and I keep seeking his advice every now and then to make sure that what I am thinking is on the right path."

"It's priceless to have his thoughts and views on different situations and things that he picks up are really minor. But they make a massive difference in the course of the game or tournament.

For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here


Published Date: Jun 03, 2017 08:50 pm | Updated Date: Jun 03, 2017 08:50 pm

Also See








Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 4IND Vs PAK
2Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
3Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
4Jun 7PAK Vs SA
5Jun 8IND Vs SL
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores