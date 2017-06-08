Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli backed Ravi Shastri as India's next coach before leaving for England

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) have a job on their hands as the place for the Indian cricket team's coach will soon be vacant after the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy concludes. The apex cricket body in the country has invited applications for the post with current coach Anil Kumble also in the running. However, Indian captain Virat Kohli reportedly wants former skipper Ravi Shastri to replace Anil Kumble as India's coach.

According to a report in The Times of India, it has been said that before leaving for England to participate in ICC Champions Trophy, Kohli met with Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, two of the three members of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), to consider Shastri for the coaching role.

Despite pushing Shastri's name, it is unlikely that the former Indian skipper will be entertained since he did not apply for the job after BCCI invited fresh applications. The deadline for sending applications came to an end on 31 May.

Last year, Shastri was in pole position to get a contract extension right after his tenure as Team Director ended but it was Kumble who sealed the job.

The three-member CAC panel comprising Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman will interview the candidates which include the likes of Virender Sehwag, Tom Mood, Richard Pybus, Lalchand Rajput, and Dodda Ganesh.

"The interview process would start from either Thursday evening or Friday onwards. The CAC would meet the candidates individually and take the call later," an official was quoted as saying by Times of India.

