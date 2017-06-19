You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. Champions Trophy 2017: Twitter erupts after India's defeat in final as Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah get trolled

Champions Trophy 2017: Twitter erupts after India's defeat in final as Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah get trolled

SportsFP SportsJun, 19 2017 13:29:07 IST

A rampaging Pakistan completed a remarkable turnaround to win their maiden Champions Trophy after beating arch-rivals India by 180 runs in the final at The Oval on Sunday.

Fakhar Zaman led the way for Pakistan with a brilliant 114 off 106 balls, winning the Man of the Match in the process, while Mohammad Amir helped get rid of the dangerous Indian top-three in a destructive spell to trigger a collapse for the Men in Blue.

This was Pakistan's first ICC title triumph since their 2009 World Twenty20 win, but more importantly it broke the jinx of not performing against India in big-ticket matches.

Twitter erupted after Pakistan's win over the overwhelming favourites, with many on this side of the border showing incredible graciousness in lauding Pakistan's spectacular comeback.

Here are some of the tweets after the final:

Pakistan veterans elated after win

Misbah-Ul-Haq, who recently retired, praised the team.

Shahid Afridi, who led the team to the 2009 T20 World Cup win, called the title "memorable".

The architect of the 1992 World Cup win, Imran Khan, heaped praise on Fakhar Zaman. Wasim Akram, on the other hand, compared the win to the 1992 World Cup title.

Even India's cricketers congratulated Sarfraz Ahmed and Co.

Virender Sehwag, the inspiration behind the "baap, baap hota hai" jokes, showed true sportsman spirit in lauding Pakistan.

Suresh Raina praised Hardik Pandya, who was one of India's rare shining lights in the final. 

Former India opener Aakash Chopra credited Sarfraz's captaincy for the turnaround.

Commentator Harsha Bogle summed up Pakistan's journey in the tournament in just one tweet.

Bollywood celebrities also took to Twitter to post their congratulatory messages.

 

 

There were also some who lampooned Ravindra Jadeja for his role in running out Hardik Pandya, who until then has been playing a blinder of an innings when he was run-out on 76.

There were some who dug up an old tweet from Pandya to make jokes.

And then there were others who trolled Jasprit Bumrah for his no ball which gave Zaman a reprieve.

Here are some more tweets trolling Team India:

Meanwhile, there were those who took heart that India at least won against the arch-rivals in hockey.

For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here


Published Date: Jun 19, 2017 01:29 pm | Updated Date: Jun 19, 2017 01:29 pm

Also See








Top Stories



Cricket Scores