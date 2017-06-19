Champions Trophy 2017: Twitter erupts after India's defeat in final as Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah get trolled

A rampaging Pakistan completed a remarkable turnaround to win their maiden Champions Trophy after beating arch-rivals India by 180 runs in the final at The Oval on Sunday.

Fakhar Zaman led the way for Pakistan with a brilliant 114 off 106 balls, winning the Man of the Match in the process, while Mohammad Amir helped get rid of the dangerous Indian top-three in a destructive spell to trigger a collapse for the Men in Blue.

This was Pakistan's first ICC title triumph since their 2009 World Twenty20 win, but more importantly it broke the jinx of not performing against India in big-ticket matches.

Twitter erupted after Pakistan's win over the overwhelming favourites, with many on this side of the border showing incredible graciousness in lauding Pakistan's spectacular comeback.

Here are some of the tweets after the final:

Pakistan veterans elated after win

Misbah-Ul-Haq, who recently retired, praised the team.

Congratulations @TheRealPCB, the team & the whole country for such a great win.#CT17. Boys you made us happy & proud. Up & above 4rm here! — Misbah Ul Haq (@captainmisbahpk) June 18, 2017

Shahid Afridi, who led the team to the 2009 T20 World Cup win, called the title "memorable".

This performance will be remembered long by both Indian and Pakistani fans Pakistan 've made this #CT17 truly memorable — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 18, 2017

The architect of the 1992 World Cup win, Imran Khan, heaped praise on Fakhar Zaman. Wasim Akram, on the other hand, compared the win to the 1992 World Cup title.

Congratulations to Team Pakistan on their great performance in winning #CT17 And how wonderful to watch Fakhar's raw talent in action. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 18, 2017

Wow wow wow unbelievable performance by team green. It feels like deja'vu after winning the 1992 WCup. I am over the moon #PakistanZindabad — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 18, 2017

Even India's cricketers congratulated Sarfraz Ahmed and Co.

Virender Sehwag, the inspiration behind the "baap, baap hota hai" jokes, showed true sportsman spirit in lauding Pakistan.

Congratulations Pakistan on a really comprehensive victory today. Well played, deserved winners and a great result for Pakistan cricket. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 18, 2017

Suresh Raina praised Hardik Pandya, who was one of India's rare shining lights in the final.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra credited Sarfraz's captaincy for the turnaround.

Well played, padosi...completely outplayed us in all departments. Sarfaraz's captaincy, Fakhar's batting & Hassan's bowling turned it around — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 18, 2017

Commentator Harsha Bogle summed up Pakistan's journey in the tournament in just one tweet.

Congratulations Pakistan. Worthy winners after a dramatic comeback to the Champions Trophy — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 18, 2017

Bollywood celebrities also took to Twitter to post their congratulatory messages.

Congrats Pak-played a helluva final👏🏾Some brilliant teams hav lost finals recently..Juve,Cavs & now Team India-funky sorta season.. #INDvPAK — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 18, 2017

Congratulations team Pakistan well played today and India we still love n admire you just not our day !#INDvPAK — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) June 18, 2017

Well played #Pakistan Against all the odds See u next time then 👏🏽👏🏽#INDvPAK#CT2017Final — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) June 18, 2017

There were also some who lampooned Ravindra Jadeja for his role in running out Hardik Pandya, who until then has been playing a blinder of an innings when he was run-out on 76.

Players like Pandya work hard..practice hard..look for a big opportunity to show their talent.. and then there is Jadeja.. #INDvPAK — Paresh Rawal (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) June 18, 2017

Pandya with Jadeja in the dressing room right now ... #INDvPAKpic.twitter.com/XTMGJ8dygg — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) June 18, 2017

Pandya waiting for jadeja in changing room. pic.twitter.com/qf5siiG11J — Baba 🇮🇳 (@GyanDoBaba) June 18, 2017

My best performance of #CT2017 is the wicket of Hardik Pandya~ Ravindra Jadeja.(2017) #INDvPAKpic.twitter.com/x7Ij2GEXch — History of India (@RealHistoryPic) June 18, 2017

There were some who dug up an old tweet from Pandya to make jokes.

Sometimes in life, people closest to you end up disappointing you the most. Not cool, bro! — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 14, 2017

And then there were others who trolled Jasprit Bumrah for his no ball which gave Zaman a reprieve.

2 indians whose crossing the line proved us costly #INDvPAKpic.twitter.com/SS17Bko8y9 — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) June 18, 2017

Don't cross the LOC, Bumrah! — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) June 18, 2017

Here are some more tweets trolling Team India:

England is such a beautiful country, thanks ICC for organising this awesome tour . - dinesh kartik & mohammad shami — Being Bing (@ya_jhakaas) June 18, 2017

Whatever happens tonight, just don't break your TV sets. — Bombay High Court (@2OFFICIAL4YOU) June 18, 2017

Meanwhile, there were those who took heart that India at least won against the arch-rivals in hockey.

Come on, Pakistan, even you know Hockey is a more important game than Cricket & we're totally winning the match there#INDvPAK#CT2017Final — Mihir Ved (@itsmihir1993) June 18, 2017

