Champions Trophy 2017: Tickets for all India matches, semifinals and final sold out

Tickets for all matches involving defending champions India as well as the semi-finals and final of the ICC Champions Trophy have been sold out, the organisers said on Thursday.

Predictably, there was a huge demand for the India vs Pakistan, England vs Australia and the ICC Champions Trophy final at The Oval on 18 June, all of which were oversubscribed across every price band.

Remaining tickets will be available to buy on the ground during the Nissan Trophy Tour at stops in Birmingham this weekend.

Over 15,000 tickets have been sold over the past one week for the ICC Champions Trophy to be held in England and Wales from 1-18 June.

This means that eight out of the 15 fixtures are now sold out and that ticket sales at this stage have already exceeded those for the ICC Champions Trophy 2013, which was also held at the three venues being used this time - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Edgbaston and The Oval.

It also takes ticket applications to beyond 500,000 from 60 countries, since the ballot last September.

For England fans, limited tickets remain for the game against New Zealand in Cardiff on 6 June but the matches against Bangladesh on 1 June and arch-rivals Australia on 10 June are sell-outs.

In addition, the ICC is giving fans the chance to win tickets to "money-can't-buy matches" through its 'heroes to champions' competition, with fans nominating local heroes.

Steve Elworthy, tournament director, said: "The demand has been extraordinary so far but there are still limited tickets available for some matches across all venues,"

"Again, we stress that fans should only buy tickets from authorised ticket sites, which is why we are providing a resale service via our website. It will allow fans to sell any unwanted tickets at face value to fellow fans in a safe and secure way. This is the only way you guarantee a ticket and avoid disappointment," Elworthy said.