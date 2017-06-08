Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan's win over South Africa can inspire team to do amazing things, says Shahid Afridi

Pakistan stunned South Africa by 19 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis Method in yet another rain-marred ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match at Edgbaston on Wednesday and former all-rounder Shahid Afridi said it would be a mistake to write them off.

After being humiliated by arch-rivals India, Sarfraz Khan and Co managed to upset Proteas to stay in the hunt to revive their Group B campaign in Birmingham.

Afridi, who was a part of Pakistan's five Champions Trophy campaigns, said the win could inspire the vibrant side to play harder.

"It is heartening to see Pakistan play the way it did and I hope it continues its good work and brings smiles on the faces of our passionate cricket fans," Afridi wrote in a column for cricket governing body website www.icc-cricket.com.

"I also feel that Pakistan shouldn’t be ruled out of title contention anymore. The win today (Wednesday) can make this side do some amazing things in the tournament. Once again write Pakistan off at your own peril," he added.

Pakistan finished at 119-3 in 27 overs, 19 runs ahead under the Duckworth-Lewis method which gave them their first win of the tournament.

Fast bowler, Hassan Ali was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan for his much-improved bowling performance, claiming 3-24 to help restrict the Proteas to 219-8 in 50 overs.

Afridi was particularly impressed with 23-year-old Hassan Ali, who walked away with the man-of-the-match award.

"I don't recall Pakistan fast bowlers delivering match-winning performances in recent years, hence Hassan’s three-wicket spell made me really happy.

"He is a mature bowler for his age, has decent pace and the ability to seam the ball while he can also make the old ball reverse with impeccable control."

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Monday.