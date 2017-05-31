Champions Trophy 2017: New Zealand chase down 357 to beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in warm-up game

In a high scoring match, New Zealand chased down a mammoth 357-run target set by Sri Lanka with 23 balls to spare, in their final warm-up game at Edgbaston before the tournament officially begins on 1 June.

Batting first, Sri Lanka posted 356 for the loss of eight wickets, on the back of stand-in captain Upul Tharanga's 110 off 104 balls. The veteran opener was supported by some quick runs from Kusal Mendis (57 off 50 balls) and the team's middle-order mainstay Dinesh Chandimal, who scored 55 runs off just 46 balls. Some quick scoring by Kusal Perera (38 runs off 28 balls) then sped up the scoring at the fag end of the innings and helped the islanders reach the mammoth score at a loss of eight wickets.

Pacers Trent Boult and Tim Southee took two wickets each while Adam Milne, Mitchell McClenaghan and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme chipped in with one wicket each.

In response, the Kiwis began strongly, with openers Martin Guptill and Tom Latham putting up a 78-run partnership between them before the latter was caught LBW by Seekkuge Prasanna on 44.

Meanwhile, Guptill continued his fine form, building a 157-run partnership with captain Kane Williamson, before retiring on 116, which came off just 76 balls.

Williamson scored 88 before he too retired. Neil Broom and southpaw Corey Anderson, who scored a fine fifty, guided the Black Caps to the target in just 46.1 overs, with six wickets to spare.

Prasanna was the only bowler to open his account, taking two wickets.

