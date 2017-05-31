Champions Trophy 2017: MS Dhoni's tips helped me become a better finisher, says Hardik Pandya

All-rounder Hardik Pandya says tips from former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni helped him grasp the skills required to finish an innings. In India's second warm-up match against Bangladesh ahead of the Champions Trophy, Pandya batted at No 6 and scored an unbeaten 80 off just 54 balls to guide India to a huge total of 324. That, in return, should have calmed the nerves of India's lower-order batsmen, on whom there were a few concerns before the ICC event.

Pandya, speaking on his innings, said he is looking to adapt to the English conditions accordingly. He recalls how Dhoni once told him that one has to spend time on the wicket and get settled for better finishing.

"I had a chat with Mahi bhai (brother). I still remember one incident when I asked him how to finish games. And he said that you need to make sure you look at the scoreboard. You need to make sure you see the situation and play accordingly," the 23-year-old all-rounder was quoted by Cricbuzz.

"That way I have noticed that you don't put pressure on yourself. Because you want the team to win, that's the motive. So you don't have your own personal thing that you have to do something special, that pressure is not on you. You just have to focus on what you can do for the team and play according to the situation. So that was a big tip which he gave me and which eventually helped me," he added.

Pandya bowled six overs but failed to pick any wickets India's first warm-up game against New Zealand. He said he had failed to quickly adjust to the conditions as a bowler.

"When the clouds are there, the ball is swinging and batsmen are in trouble. When it's bright and shiny, it's a flat track. It's the first time I have seen something like this," he said. "Obviously it's very different from what you do in India, the situations and the conditions. I thought I should have bowled slightly fuller in the first game. It was just that it was the Indian length which we are used to. The quicker you adapt, it is useful for the team."

