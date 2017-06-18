Champions Trophy 2017: MS Dhoni's cute picture with Sarfraz Ahmed's son shows sports go beyond borders

Amid the frenzy over Sunday's Champions Trophy title clash between India and Pakistan, a photo of Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni holding Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed's four-month-old son Abdullah has gone viral, winning hearts on social media.

This picture captures the soul of Ind-Pak matches. Enemies on the field. BFFs off the field. Dhoni with Sarfaraz's son, Abdullah. pic.twitter.com/O6p3CPpIUn — Humayoun Khan (@HumayounAK) June 17, 2017

The photo was clicked at Hotel Grange City in London, where the two teams are currently staying. Sarfraz also shared the picture with his India-based uncle Mehboob Hasan, who is Sarfraz's mother's brother.

“It’s only on the field that rivalry between India and Pakistan arises! Families of players don’t mind interacting with each other,” Hasan told Deccan Chronicle from Uttar Pradesh's Etawah.

The report also quoted Sarfraz's uncle as saying that Dhoni's gesture was appreciated by everyone in the family in India.

Sarfraz married Khushbhakt in May 2015 in Karachi. His marriage had also been attended by Hasan and other Indian relatives.

Sarfraz's Indian mother and the Pakistan captain have maintained good ties with their relatives across the border. A Hindustan Times report noted that the wicketkeeper-batsman and his uncle share a close bond despite the political tensions between the two countries. The report noted that Hasan and his sister (Sarfraz's mother) still keep in touch through Skype.

The Pakistan captain has met his uncle only a couple of times and they last met in Chandigarh during the 2016 edition of the T20 World Cup, where Pakistan was taking on Australia.

However, Hasan is rooting for India to defend the cup. Hasan, a senior clerk in a Etawah college, feels India is a superior team than Pakistan, led by his nephew.

“He (Sarfraz) is playing for his team. My children and I always root for Team India,” Hasan was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

