Champions Trophy 2017: MS Dhoni gets privileges others likes me don't, says Harbhajan Singh

Expressing his disappointment after his omission from the Indian squad for the forthcoming Champions Trophy, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has implied that he doesn't get the same sort of privileges as former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The 36-year-old, who was a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad which won the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a record third time, took a dig at the selectors saying that he too can offer similar qualities as some other players picked in the current squad.

When MSK Prasad, the chairman of selectors, was asked about Dhoni's role in the squad ahead of the Champions Trophy, he said that Dhoni's contribution was not just restricted to him being a dependable middle-order batsman and a sharp wicketkeeper but also as a unique tactician.

This left Harbhajan bewildered. “Yes, there is no doubt that Dhoni brings a lot to the table apart from his batting, whether he is in form or not. Obviously, we have seen that he is not hitting the ball as well as we have seen. But he has been the captain and he understands the game. Having him in the middle will help a lot of youngsters and people out there who are not feeling great in particular moments. So he has that edge. But when it comes to me, I do feel that we are not given that sort of privilege,” Harbhajan was quoted as saying by NDTV.

"We too have played for 19 years and won India matches. I have won two World Cups too. So this privilege is for some players, and for some, it is not. I'm one of those for whom this privilege is not there. I don't know why that is the case," the Turbanator added.

Harbhajan, who has played over 236 ODIs for India, added that he just wants a platform to prove his point. “That question of ‘why’ needs to be asked to the selectors. I don’t want to sing my own praises, but given the amount of cricket others have played, even I understand the game as much. What they bring to the table we also bring to the table. We too wish to play for the country as much.”

