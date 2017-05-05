Champions Trophy 2017: India's absence from event will be a big loss, say Hashim Amla, David Miller

Bengaluru: South African cricketers David Miller and Hashim Amla on Friday said it would be a great loss if the Indian team pulls out of the Champions Trophy as the country has largest number of cricket followers in the world.

"If they do not participate in the Champions Trophy, it is going to be a big loss because India has a huge cricket followers in the world. Hence, it is not going to be great for stakeholders," Miller told PTI in an exclusive interview in Bengaluru.

Amla added: "If India pulls out, it will be a huge loss for Champions Trophy getting exposure. If somebody wants to see an exciting Champions Trophy, then all eight top teams in the world should be participating."

Miller also said he was not aware of the politics behind the issue or who could replace India in case they pull out of the tournament.

"Which team will come in as replacement for India, I do not know. Nor do I know what they are going to do," he said.

Doubts of India's participation in Champions Trophy came to the fore after BCCI missed the 25 April deadline set for announcing the squad for the Champions Trophy.

The BCCI, who has been at loggerheads with the ICC on the proposed revenue model which considerably cuts down India's share, issued a threat of pulling out of the Champions Trophy.

Critics see the delay in announcing the Indian squad for the tournament as a ploy by the BCCI to apply pressure on ICC, who on 27 April meeting in Dubai reduced the Indian Cricket Board's revenue share from $570 million for an eight-year period to a total of $293 million.