Champions Trophy 2017: Indian bowlers' must assess English conditions well to do well, says Chaminda Vaas

Mumbai: Former Sri Lanka pacer Chaminda Vaas believes that the Indian batsmen will pose a big threat to other teams in the upcoming Champions Trophy beginning in England from 1 June.

"These guys (the bowlers) are really good, but how they assess the conditions in England (will be crucial). India has talent, combinations, different bowling attack (variety) swing, seam, but I am sure that they will use their experience and they will do well.

"More than bowling the batters (batsmen) in the Indian side will do well in the Champions Trophy," Vaas told reporters in Mumbai.

The Indian attack for the Champions Trophy scheduled in England from 1 June comprises Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

India start their campaign against arch-rivals against Pakistan on 4 June.

The Sri Lankan speedster is in the megapolis to coach top selected players of the Mitsui Shoji T20 league.

Vaas also expressed hope that the Sri Lankan side which is rebuilding itself will try and perform well in the multi- nation tournament.

"Sri Lanka after Mahela (Jayawardane) and Kumara (Sangakkara) are in a transition (phase). They are trying to build a team and whoever is in the team will give 100 per cent and try and do well (in the Champions Trophy)," said Vaas, who clinched 355 wickets in 111 Tests.