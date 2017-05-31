Champions Trophy 2017: India gave their most comprehensive bowling display in recent times vs Bangladesh

Team India looked red-hot again in the warm-up match against Bangladesh as they steamrolled their rivals at the Oval. At the expense of their hapless opponents, Indians put on a display of strength and paraded its ammunitions for everyone to notice and be wary of. While skipper Virat Kohli said at the post-match presentation that his team has checked all the boxes in the practice games, it was again his team’s seam bowling strength that stood out.

Chasing 325 for a win, Bangladesh surrendered early losing six wickets for 22 as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav gave an exhibition on how to use the overcast conditions. Yadav didn’t get the new ball in India’s last warm-up match, but didn’t waste any time in making up for that missed opportunity by picking two wickets in his second over — first getting Soumya Sarkar caught behind and then disturbing Sabbir Rahman’s furniture with a hint of inswing.

Bhuvneshwar came round the wicket to Imrul Kayes and tested him with some well-directed bouncers. Both of India’s new ball bowlers weren’t relying on swing as much as they tried to hit the deck hard and extract bounce and seam movement. Imrul was clearly rattled after being hit on the glove by a sharp, rising delivery from Bhuvneshwar. He tried to break free as he attempted a pull-shot against another accurate Bhuvneshwar bouncer, but was far too late on the shot and gave an easy catch to Yadav at short mid-wicket. Bhuvneshwar dismissed Shakib al Hasan with another short ball that cramped him for room to play the pull shot. Both him and Bhuvneshwar took three each with the new ball. It was classic Test match bowling where they tested the batsmen with seam movement and bounce. At one stage, Kohli had four slips for his seamers.

While the bowling was hostile, Bangladesh simply didn’t have the defensive technique to survive the new ball under overcast conditions with their first four wickets all falling to expansive shots. Mehdi Hasan and Sunzamul Islam were the only Bangladesh batsmen who showed some resistance, Hasan’s three consecutive boundaries off Jasprit Bumrah being the highlight of Bangladesh innings. They will have a lot of soul searching to do before the series opener against England, the team they knocked out of 2015 World Cup.

Having little to do after the initial burst from Yadav and Bhuvneshwar, the rest of Indian seamers finished the job for India with a little help from Ravichandran Ashwin who bowled the only over of spin, yet picked up a wicket. Hardik Pandya, Bumrah, and Shami also shared one wicket each. It was as comprehensive a bowling display as one seen from this team in the recent past. Kohli will be delighted with the form of his bowlers but will also face selection nightmares on the eve of India’s opener against Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Dinesh Karthik added to Kohli’s selection dilemma by scoring an attractive 94 before retiring. Karthik again looked streaky at the start but got his eye in soon and started ticking the scoreboard his ease. He opened his shoulders after reaching his 50, punishing anything short of length with some precise and well-timed cuts and pulls.

Even though Karthik may still find it hard to break into the playing eleven, the team may consider his runs a good omen as he was among the runs in the warm-up games during India’s successful 2013 Champions Trophy campaign also.

Shikhar Dhawan was again among the runs as he negotiated the initial burst from Bangladesh that claimed Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane. Rohit missed out on his only opportunity to get used to the English conditions but his place in the side is never in doubt. Dhawan should get the nod ahead of Rahane to open with Rohit on 4 June. If Yuvraj Singh is fit for Sunday’s game then he too will be a certainty in the team although the team management may not be happy with his lack of match practice.

Perhaps the most satisfying performance of the match for India’s team management was Pandya’s 80 off 54 balls. India has shown confidence in him and Kedar Jadhav to assume the finisher’s role. Pandya got going from the word go, finding gaps in the field with some deft placement and clearing the field with sheer power.

India will be satisfied with the two outings they got and will be the favorites in their group along with South Africa to reach the semi-finals. There will be no room for complacency though.

The players have shown they aren’t short on skills but the pressure of playing strong oppositions in near-knockout scenario will test this team’s mental strength and Kohli will take heart from having familiar faces around who have delivered for India in big ICC tournaments before.

