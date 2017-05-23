Champions Trophy 2017: ICC decides to review security arrangements after Manchester terror attack

Dubai:The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday said it will review the security for next month's Champions Trophy and the Women's World Cup in the United Kingdom following a terror attack in Manchester, which killed 22 people.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to start on 1 June and Manchester is not a venue for the event, which will be played out in London, Birmingham and Cardiff.

"We operate on advice from our Tournament Security Directorate — in conjunction with the ECB and relevant authorities — to ensure that we have a robust safety and security plan for both tournaments," cricket's world governing body said in a statement.

"We will continue to work with authorities over the coming hours and days and review our security in line with the threat levels," it added.

The ICC offered its condolences to the victims of the attack, which was carried out by a suicide bomber at a crowded arena hosting US pop star Ariana Grande's concert.

The attack which injured 59 is the deadliest terror attack in the UK since the 7/7 bombings of 2005.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the horrific attack in Manchester. The ICC and ECB place safety and security at the ICC Champions Trophy and the ICC Women's World Cup this summer as the highest priority," the ICC stated.

"The security situation has been very much front and centre of our preparations and we constantly review our procedures to guarantee they are as effective as possible to keep everyone safe," it added.

The Champions Trophy would be followed by the women's World Cup, scheduled from 24 June to 23 July.

"We do not disclose our security details as a matter of policy," the ICC said.

