Champions Trophy 2017: Harbhajan Singh gets backing of Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq for India spot

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has shown support for out-of-favour Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and has questioned the Indian team selectors over the omission of the bowler from the Champions Trophy squad. Mushtaq voiced his opinion on Twitter saying that Harbhajan is a proven match-winner who always performs as per the demands of the situation. He added that it was a shame that Harbhajan is not in the Indian side for the Champions Trophy.

Mushtaq has been named as the bowling coach of England by the England Cricket Board in a bid to strengthen their spin attack.

@harbhajan_singh is a match winner & a game changer he has done it before & can do it again shame he is not in team india 4 Icc champ trophy — Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) May 29, 2017

This comes days after Harbhajan expressed disappointment over the selection process of the selectors which led to his omission from the squad. The 36-year-old, who was a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad which won the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a record third time, took a dig at the selectors saying that he too can offer similar qualities as some other players picked in the current squad. At the time, it was reported that his comments were hinting towards the selection of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. However, he later clarified his comments and blamed the media for fabricating his statement. “MSD is a dear friend & a great player, I never doubted his selection so please don't quote me on things which I never said against him just to run ur sites n create 'sensational stories' don't misquote & run out of context to harm someone else's image.. (sic)", Harbhajan tweeted.

2/3 MSD is a dear friend &a great player, I never doubted his selection so please don't quote me on things which I never said against him — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 26, 2017

Harbhajan also posted a short clip of the video as part of evidence where he can been seen saying, "…when it comes to me I do feel that we are not given that sort of privilege. We too have played for 19 years and won and lost India matches. I have won two World Cups too. So this privilege is for some players, and for some it is not and I’m one of those for whom this privilege is not there."

India's Champions Trophy defence will begin on 4 June against Pakistan. Harbhajan's only slender hope for inclusion in the Indian squad now will be in case of an injury to any one of the spinners.

1/3 Dear media plz don't misquote all the time. Any1 who wants 2know what exactly I said in that interview please go & see the entire video. pic.twitter.com/aatVC4wxzM — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 26, 2017

For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here