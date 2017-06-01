You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. Champions Trophy 2017: Google Doodle celebrates the start of the cricket tournament

Champions Trophy 2017: Google Doodle celebrates the start of the cricket tournament

SportsFP SportsJun, 01 2017 07:47:36 IST

The eight-nation Champions Trophy will start on Thursday and Google has pushed out an interactive doodle where you can also play the game of cricket.

The Google doodle on ICC Champions Trophy.

The Google Doodle 

The game itself is interesting, with crickets (the insect) playing the game while the bowling team are the snails.

You can click the button on the bottom centre to help the crickets hit the ball. Don't worry if you missed to hit the ball across the fence, you can replay the game how much ever you want.

Google designs these doodles to commemorate the birth and death anniversary of important public figures as well as to mark historic events.

This year, the Champions Trophy, which is being hosted by England, will begin on 1 June. In the first game, hosts England take on the so-called minnows Bangladesh at the Oval.

India will begin its campaign to retain the title on 4 June when they take on arch-rival Pakistan at Edgbaston.

For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here


Published Date: Jun 01, 2017 07:47 am | Updated Date: Jun 01, 2017 07:47 am

Also See








Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 1ENG Vs BAN
2Jun 2AUS Vs NZ
3Jun 3SL Vs SA
4Jun 4IND Vs PAK
5Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores