Champions Trophy 2017: Google Doodle celebrates the start of the cricket tournament

The eight-nation Champions Trophy will start on Thursday and Google has pushed out an interactive doodle where you can also play the game of cricket.

The game itself is interesting, with crickets (the insect) playing the game while the bowling team are the snails.

You can click the button on the bottom centre to help the crickets hit the ball. Don't worry if you missed to hit the ball across the fence, you can replay the game how much ever you want.

Google designs these doodles to commemorate the birth and death anniversary of important public figures as well as to mark historic events.

This year, the Champions Trophy, which is being hosted by England, will begin on 1 June. In the first game, hosts England take on the so-called minnows Bangladesh at the Oval.

India will begin its campaign to retain the title on 4 June when they take on arch-rival Pakistan at Edgbaston.

