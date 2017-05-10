Champions Trophy 2017: BCCI retain Sanjay Bangar, R Sridhar in coaching staff for mega event

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to retain the services of batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar for the forthcoming Champions Trophy, which will be played in England and Wales next month.

The contracts of both, Bangar and Sridhar, had expired in March following the completion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2016-17. The official discussion between them and the board was scheduled for June, but with Virat and Co eager to fight for their title defence later this month, the board decided to retain them for the tournament and discuss their future term later. The only change in the team's support staff will be Anil Patel being replaced as team manager by Kapil Malhotra, who was with the team during their limited-overs tour to Australia last year.

“It was decided that the support staff will remain the same at the Champions Trophy with the only change being Kapil Malhotra taking over as manager. Bangar and Sridhar have been asked to extend their services for the duration of the tournament and then it will be decided what needs to be done,” BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary told The Indian Express. The Committee of Administrators (COA) has spoken about introducing annual contracts for all BCCI-appointed coaches, which will also mean they cannot be linked with an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise from next season.

It is also said that Bangar has a strong influence on the team after being with the bunch since mid-2014 and has become an important figure in the staff.

During the Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad, skipper Kohli had credited Bangar, who played 12 Tests and 15 ODIs for India in the early 2000s, for having “transformed” Indian batsmen during his time with the team.

The results have proved his worth with the progress of young cricketers and their performances on the field. At the same time, Sridhar has brought in a fresh perspective on fielding during his stint with the Indian team. He was briefly replaced by Abhay Sharma for the tours of Zimbabwe and West Indies last year, but returned at the start of the home season.