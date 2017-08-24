Champions League: When and where to live stream and watch the group stage draw

Reigning champions and Spanish title-holders Real Madrid head the pot of top seeds — the champions from the eight highest-ranked countries in the UEFA rankings.

England's Chelsea, Germans Bayern Munich, Monaco of France's Ligue 1, Portuguese giants Benfica, Serie A champions Juventus, Russians Spartak Moscow and Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine make up the rest of pot one.

But if anything, pot two looks even stronger with both Manchester clubs, Borussia Dormtund, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Porto in alongside PSG and Barca.

Dangerous sides including Tottenham Hotspur, Italian pair Napoli and Roma lurk in pot three along with Liverpool who joined them when they got past Hoffenheim on Wednesday evening.

Each outfit will be drawn into one of eight four-team groups where clubs from the same country are kept apart.

Pot 1: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Benfica, Chelsea, Shakhtar Donetsk, Monaco, Spartak Moscow

Pot 2: Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, Manchester City, Porto, Manchester United

Pot 3: Anderlecht, Basel, Besiktas, Napoli, Olympiakos, Roma, Tottenham, Liverpool

Pot 4: Celtic, Maribor, Feyenoord, RB Leipzig, Apoel Nicosia, Qarabag FK, Sporting Lisbon, CSKA Moscow

Group stage fixtures:

Match day 1: 12-13 September

Match day 2: 26-27 September

Match day 3: 17-18 October

Match day 4: 31 October-1 November

Match day 5: 21-22 November

Match day 6: 5-6 December

Here's all you need to know about catching the Champions League draw live:

When and where will the Champions League draw take place?

The draw takes place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on 24 August.

How do I watch the Champions League draw live?

The draw can be watched live via live stream on Uefa.com and the UEFA.tv YouTube channel.

When will live coverage of the Champions League draw start?

The live broadcast of the draw will start at 9:30 pm IST.

With inputs from AFP