Champions League: Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo battling prostate cancer, claim reports

Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo has been diagnosed with prostate cancer Spanish radio station Cadena SER reported on Wednesday, just hours after his side staged a remarkable comeback against Liverpool in the Champions League.

Berizzo, 48, made no statement on his health when speaking to media after the Spanish side came from 3-0 down at half-time to draw 3-3 against the five-time European champions.

However, Sevilla were expected to make a statement confirming the news and what treatment the Argentine will undergo.

"Given it is a personal and difficult subject, I would prefer to wait until tomorrow," Sevilla president Pepe Castro told the COPE radio station when asked about Berizzo's health.

Several Sevilla players had hailed Berizzo's powers of motivation to orchestrate their second-half fightback.

"We had to come out with a different attitude for the fans and for the boss, he made us play like that," said Argentine international Ever Banega.

"He turned the situation around in the second-half."

Berizzo, a former centre-back for River Plate, Marseille and Celta Vigo among others, is in his first season as Sevilla boss after three successful years in charge of Celta.