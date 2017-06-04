Champions League: Real Madrid's 12th title, Cristiano Ronaldo's 600th career goal and more defining stats

Back on the Cardiff turf where he won the first major silverware of his astonishing career, Cristiano Ronaldo cemented his legacy as one of the game's all-time greats with a decisive brace in Real Madrid's 4-1 victory over Juventus in the Champions League final.

Zinedine Zidane hailed his team's unquenchable thirst for success after becoming the first manager to win successive European Cups since AC Milan's Arrigo Sacchi in 1989 and 1990.

Juventus went into the final with an unbeaten record in this season's Champions League and had conceded only three goals en route to Cardiff.

But Madrid, inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo's brace, proved too hot for Juventus to handle.

Here's a look at the key stats that reveal why Cristiano Ronaldo is such a prolific footballer and Real Madrid such a dominant side.

Real Madrid

- won a record-extending 12th European Cup by adding to their wins in 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, and 2016. They have now won as many titles as the next two successful sides combined. AC Milan have seven wins, with five apiece for Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Liverpool.

- became the first team to successfully defend the title since AC Milan in 1990.

- won a La Liga title and European Cup double for the first time since 1958.

- scored in 100% of their games across all competitions this season.

- competed in their sixth Champions League final, equalling AC Milan's record.

- clinched the Champions League-European Cup double for the first time since 1957-58.

- won three Champions League titles in four years, joining 1974-76 Bayern Munich (1974-76), Ajax (1971-73) and 1956-60 Real Madrid (1956-60) as teams that won three European Cups in four years.

- became the first club to reach 500 Champions League goals with the first goal in the final.

- had thier youngest-ever scorer in a European Cup final when Marco Asensio scored the fourth goal late in the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo

- became the first player to score in three finals in the Champions League era, adding to his strikes in the 2008 and 2014 showpieces. He joined Alfredo di Stefano in netting in more than two finals. The late Argentine scored in a record five finals between 1956 and 1960.

- completed 600 strikes for his club and country Portugal after his second goal against Juventus in the final.

- finished as the top scorer or joint-top for a fifth consecutive season, the first player to do so in European Cup history, leapfrogging Lionel Messi as his two goals took him to 12 for the season.

- joined Andrés Iniesta and Clarence Seedorf as one of only three players to have taken part in four UEFA Champions League final victories.

