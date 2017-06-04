Champions League: Real Madrid thrash Juventus in Cardiff to lift 12th title

by FP Sports Jun, 04 2017 IST
Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid lifts the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final against Juventus at The Principality Stadium in Cardiff. AFP
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo with former AC Milan, Real Maddrid and Ajax midfielder Clarence Seedorf. Both players have won the Champions League four times. AFP
Real Madrid fans celebrating their team's triumph in Madrid. AFP
Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid lifts the trophy after Real Madrid won the UEFA Champions League with 4-1 win over Juventus at The Principality Stadium in Cardiff. AFP
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, his wife Pilar Rubio and their sons Sergio and Marco pose with the trophy after Real Madrid won the UEFA Champions League. AFP
Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane lifts the trophy after Real Madrid won the UEFA Champions League. AFP
Real Madrid's Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas (2nd-L) lifts the trophy after Real Madrid won the UEFA Champions League with 4-1 win over Juventus in Cardiff. AFP
Real Madrid's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Juventus and Real Madrid at The Principality Stadium in Cardiff. AFP
