Champions League: Real Madrid, Liverpool eye progress to last-16 as Atletico, Dortmund fear exit

Holders Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United headline a selection of teams who can secure a place in the last-16 of the Champions League this week.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Juventus are also within reach of a spot in the knockout phase, but Atletico Madrid appear destined for an early exit, with Serie A high-flyers Napoli also in deep trouble.

Take a look at who can qualify from each group going into the fifth round of matches:

Playing Tuesday (all times 1945 GMT unless stated)

Group E

Spartak Moscow v Maribor (1700 GMT)

Sevilla v Liverpool

The winner of Liverpool's match at Sevilla will qualify. The two sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Anfield on the opening matchday, and another point for five-time European champions Liverpool would still see them book a last-16 spot for the first time since 2008/09 if Spartak lose at home to Maribor. Russian champions Spartak cannot be eliminated on Tuesday and would secure at least third place with a draw. Slovenian outfit Maribor have to win and hope Sevilla lose to Liverpool to stay in knockout round contention.

Group F

Manchester City v Feyenoord

Napoli v Shakhtar Donetsk

Serie A leaders Napoli host Shakhtar needing to win and score at least two goals to keep their hopes alive. The Italian side lost 2-1 in Ukraine in the reverse fixture, so need to level their head-to-head record with Shakhtar to take the group to a final matchday. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will wrap up top spot in the group with a home win over pointless Feyenoord, or with a draw if Shakhtar lose in Naples.

Group G

Besiktas v Porto (1700 GMT)

Monaco v RB Leipzig

Turkish champions Besiktas are on the cusp of the last-16 and will secure top spot with a draw. If Leipzig fail to beat Monaco, then they will finish in the top two regardless. Two-time champions Porto will book their ticket to the knockout stage with a victory in Istanbul if Leipzig do not win in the principality. Last season's semi-finalists Monaco have to win and hope Porto do not to have any chance of replicating their feats from last term.

Group H

Borussia Dortmund v Tottenham

APOEL v Real Madrid

After their famous 3-1 win over the holders at Wembley last time out, Spurs just have to match Real's result on Tuesday to secure first place. Zinedine Zidane's Spanish champions will qualify with a win over Cypriots APOEL, and with a point if struggling Dortmund fail to see off Tottenham. A pair of draws against the Germans have kept APOEL's slim chances alive, but they will be out if they do not pull off a shock win over Real.

Playing Wednesday

Group A

CSKA Moscow v Benfica (1700 GMT)

Basel v Manchester United

Manchester United require just a point away to Basel to qualify and secure top spot as Jose Mourinho's team close in on a first appearance in the knockout phase since 2013-14. Paul Pogba's return from injury at the weekend inspired United to a 4-1 rout of Newcastle, just their second win in five league outings, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic also made his comeback following a serious knee injury. Basel could also qualify with victory over United if CSKA Moscow lose at home to Benfica, who must win to retain any outside chance of advancing.

Group B

Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic

Anderlecht v Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are already guaranteed of their spots in the last-16, with Celtic and Anderlecht scrapping to continue their continental adventure in the Europa League. Unai Emery's PSG have scored 17 goals without conceding to record four straight group-stage wins, while Edinson Cavani scored twice more as they pulled six points clear in France following a 4-1 defeat of Nantes. Bayern have been rejuventated by the appointment of 72-year-old Jupp Heynckes, winning all eight matches since he replaced Carlo Ancelotti.

Group C

Qarabag v Chelsea (1700 GMT)

Atletico Madrid v Roma

Roma can seal their place in the next round with a point at Atletico Madrid, while Chelsea will progress with victory over Qarabag -- or if Atletico fail to win in Spain. Diego Simeone's side -- finalists twice in the past four seasons -- have drawn four of their matches so far and appear heading to a premature exit. Buoyed by their 2-1 derby win over local rivals Lazio, Roma can wrap up first place with victory if Chelsea are denied all three points in Azerbaijan.

Group D

Juventus v Barcelona

Sporting Lisbon v Olympiakos

Lionel Messi and Barcelona will qualify and clinch top spot with a draw against last year's finalists Juventus. Massimiliano Allegri's Juve slumped to a rare defeat on Sunday, as Gianluigi Buffon and Andrea Barzagli were rested for a 3-2 loss at Sampdoria. But the six-time reigning Italian champions can move through to the knockout round if they avoid defeat and Olympiakos get a result at Sporting. Both sides in Lisbon realistically must win to harbour any hope of staying in contention.