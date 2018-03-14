15' Manchester United 0-0 Sevilla (Agg: 0-0)
Sevilla have found a bit of rhythm and United are forced back. Eric Bailly misplaces a pass that leads to a chance for Sevilla but their finishing which has let them down so far this season is not up to the mark. They can't afford to waste chances tonght.
Preview: English football giants Manchester United on Monday held their training session without midfielders Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera and defenders Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Daley Blind on the eve of the Champions League game against Sevilla.
Man United is set to host Sevilla on Tuesday at Old Trafford stadium in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, after the first leg ended with a goalless draw, reports Efe.
None of the five players were present in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the English Premier League (EPL), so their presence in the second leg clash appeared to be in doubt.
The two midfielders Angel Gomes and Ethan Hamilton were also not included in the training session.
Forwards Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Anthony Martial returned to the group workout, having recovered from their injuries.
Ibrahimovic, 36, has not appeared with his side since December 26 after returning from a knee injury that kept him out for months.
Martial exercised normally with his teammates after having missed Manchester United's last two wins against Liverpool and Crystal Palace.
Manchester United is now second in the EPL standings, while Sevilla holds the fifth position in the La Liga table.
Over 2,000 Sevilla fans fill Old Trafford with dreams of qualifying
The stands of Old Trafford stadium on Tuesday were abuzz with around 2,200 Sevilla fans, fervently hoping for an away win in the second leg game against English football giants Manchester United in the Champions League round-of-16.
A Sevilla victory would mean qualifying for the quarterfinals for the first time in six decades, and the historic chance has drawn the largest crowd of Sevilla fans so far to attend an away match in the Champions League knockout stage, reports Efe.
Emotions were running high after the first leg ended in a goalless draw, with a mixture of both fear and hope despite facing one of the toughest teams in European soccer.
The official Sevilla expedition arrived in Manchester on Monday with the first group of 100 fans, who have steadily increasing with the arrival of more groups.
The Andalusian supporters are looking forward to the clash with Man United, pushing aside the memory of three recent unsuccessful attempts to reach the Champions League quarterfinals.
The last time Sevilla played in the quartersfinals of the European tournament was in the 1957-58 season, after defeating Danish side AGF Aarhus in the round of 16.
Published Date: Mar 14, 2018 01:35 AM | Updated Date: Mar 14, 2018 01:41 AM
TEAM NEWS!
Manchester United vs Sevilla
Manchester United XI: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Young; Matic, Fellaini; Lingard, Sanchez, Rashford; Lukaku.
Sevilla XI: Rico; Mercado, Kjaer, Lenglet, Escudero; N’Zonzi, Banega; Correa, Vázquez, Sarabia; Muriel
AS Roma vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Roma XI: Alisson; Florenzi, Fazio, Manolas, Kolarov; Nainggolan, De Rossi, Strootman; Ünder, Dzeko, Perotti
Shakhtar Donetsk XI: Pyatov; Butko, Ordets, Rakitskiy, Ismaily; Fred, Stepanenko; Taison, Marlos, Bernard; Ferreyra
01:41 (IST)
25' Manchester United 0-0 Sevilla (Agg: 0-0)
United with a bit more possession in the last five minutes, showing a bit more intent. However, there's no real zip to their play. A few whistles going at Old Trafford which is a slightly frustrated place at the moment.
01:38 (IST)
20' Manchester United 0-0 Sevilla (Agg: 0-0)
The early zest in United's play has disappeared and Sevilla are enjoying more possession. However, no chances to report at either ends. Both teams lacking incisiveness in their own penalty area. There's an anxiousness around Old Trafford after their team haven't made a flying start to this encounter
01:34 (IST)
15' AS Roma 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk (Agg: 1-2)
In Rome, Shakhtar have been the better side and haven't come there to sit back and defend. They are taking the game to Roma who haven't going going at the Stadio Olimpico. The Italians have a deficit to make up.
01:32 (IST)
15' Manchester United 0-0 Sevilla (Agg: 0-0)
Sevilla have found a bit of rhythm and United are forced back. Eric Bailly misplaces a pass that leads to a chance for Sevilla but their finishing which has let them down so far this season is not up to the mark. They can't afford to waste chances tonght.
01:27 (IST)
10' Manchester United 0-0 Sevilla (Agg: 0-0)
Correa goes close for Sevilla with a header from a corner that United don't deal with particularly well. But the header goes just over the crossbar.
01:22 (IST)
5' Manchester United 0-0 Sevilla (Agg: 0-0)
Quiet start from both sides, although Manchester United have shown plenty of attacking intent. A few openings have fallen to Jose Mourinho's side but Sevilla's goalkeeper hasn't been worked yet. This is a very different approach from United as compared to the first leg
01:16 (IST)
KICK OFF at Old Trafford! Can Manchester United reach the quarter-final for the first time since 2014?
01:16 (IST)
KICK OFF in Rome! Roma trail Shakhtar by 2-1 from the first leg
01:15 (IST)
01:13 (IST)
Champions League Anthem!
Time for the action to begin
01:03 (IST)
Man United are ready!
00:52 (IST)
Roma players warming up. They have a deficit to overturn against Shakhtar Donetsk
00:51 (IST)
Can Sevilla stun Old Trafford?
00:45 (IST)
30 minutes to kick-off!
00:45 (IST)
Spanish wall!
00:44 (IST)
Manchester United arriving at Old Trafford!
00:42 (IST)
The Frenchman has been in good form recently
00:35 (IST)
Meanwhile in Rome, the atmosphere is building up!
00:33 (IST)
United have history in their favour tonight!
00:32 (IST)
00:05 (IST)
Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of Chaqmpions League Round of 16 2nd leg clash between Manchester United and Sevilla at Old Trafford. Both teams are locked at 0-0 after a closely-fought 1st leg in Spain. United will have home advantage at Old Trafford but the lack of away goal could come back to bit them.
The other clash tonight between AS Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk at Stadio Olimpico too is finely poised with the Ukranian side bringing a 2-1 lead to the Italian capital.
We will keep you updated from events in both games so stick around for Live updates from tonight's Champions League matches