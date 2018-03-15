Preview: Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta is fit to face Chelsea in their Champions League last-16 second leg at the Nou Camp on Wednesday after recovering from a hamstring injury with visiting coach Antonio Conte calling the midfielder “a genius”.
Iniesta famously got the added-time equaliser at Stamford Bridge in a 2009 semi-final, second leg before Barca went on to win the trophy but he was in danger of missing the latest clash after being injured against Atletico Madrid on 4 March.
“I like to compare him with (former Italy midfielder) Andrea Pirlo. We are talking about a genius, a genius with a football,” Conte told a news conference on Tuesday.
“I don’t know if tomorrow he could play (or not), but I think, in this type of game, it’s right to face the best players and not hope that they could miss out through injury.”
The English champions played better than the runaway La Liga leaders in last month’s first leg but were left cursing a careless pass by Andreas Christensen that allowed Lionel Messi to cancel out Willian’s opener in a 1-1 draw.
“We played a really good game and almost a perfect game. Also because when you play against Barcelona, who I consider one of the best in the world, if you want to have any hope to win the game you have to play a perfect game,” Conte said.
“We made one mistake and paid a lot for it. The final result of the first leg gave a great advantage to Barcelona but we know very well the philosophy of Barcelona, they will want to play their football tomorrow, to score and to win the game.”
No team in La Liga or Europe’s elite club competition has got the better of Ernesto Valverde’s side this season — their only loss came in a King’s Cup first leg against Espanyol — and Conte acknowledged his side would be in for a long night.
“We must start the game with great concentration, to stay with our heads on the pitch in every moment of the game, to know there are moments where we have to suffer,” the Italian said.
“It’s not only Chelsea but every team who play Barcelona must be prepared to suffer, to be compact. Then, when we have the ball, we must have the feeling in our heads to try and create a chance to score.”
Conte said Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was available after being rested with muscular fatigue in a 2-1 home win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, meaning his only injured players are David Luiz and Ross Barkley.
With inputs from Reuters
Published Date: Mar 15, 2018 01:22 AM | Updated Date: Mar 15, 2018 01:22 AM
Highlights
3' Barcelona 1-0 Chelsea (Agg: 2-1)
GOAL! Lionel Messi threads it through Coutois's legs to put Barcelona in front. What a start for the Catalans. Horrible start for Chelsea. Not the best piece of goalkeepeing from Thibaut Courtois there
Bayern Munich reach quarter-finals!
In the earlier game, Bayern Munich beat Besiktas 3-1 in Turkey to advance to the quarter-final of the Champions League with an aggregate score of 8-1
TEAM NEWS!
Barcelona XI: Andre ter Stegen (GK), Sergi Roberto, Samuel Umtiti, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta (C), Ousmane Dembele, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi
Chelsea XI: Thibaut Courtois (GK), Cesar Azpilicueta (C), Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante, Eden Hazard, Willian, Olivier Giroud
01:22 (IST)
MESSSIII!!
01:21 (IST)
01:18 (IST)
KICK OFF!
The game is underway at the Camp Nou. Aggregate score 1-1. Barcelona lead on the away goals rule
01:15 (IST)
Goosebumps guranteed!
01:13 (IST)
Players in the tunnel now. Barcelona in their standard blue and maroon, Chelsea in changed white strips
01:10 (IST)
ICYMI!
01:10 (IST)
Some atmosphere at Camp Nou. Kick off is minutes away
01:03 (IST)
Chelsea are done with their warm up. It's time for the real action now!
01:02 (IST)
Barcelona players flexing their muscles ahead of kick off
00:53 (IST)
Dominant!
00:52 (IST)
Rio Ferdinand is backing Barcelona. Not sure that's what Frank Lampard thinks though!
00:48 (IST)
Chelsea players are out to warm up at the Camp Nou
00:47 (IST)
00:37 (IST)
Big rivalry. Tonight will be another chapter!
00:36 (IST)
Chelsea have their task cut out!
00:35 (IST)
The Camp Nou is nice and ready for the big clash!
00:34 (IST)
Chelsea arriving at the Camp Nou!
00:33 (IST)
TEAM NEWS!
00:17 (IST)
Hello and wlecome to Live coverage of Champions League R-16 2nd leg match between Barcelona and Chelsea at the Camp Nou. Both teams are level at 1-1 but Barcelona have the advantage with the away goal that Lionel Messi scored late at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea thus need a goal to stay alive in the competition and according to manager Antonio Conte will need to play a 'perfect' game at the Camp Nou.
So stick around for all the action as Barcelona and Chelsea write another chapter of their rivalry