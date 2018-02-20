Champions League: Paul Pogba included in Manchester United's squad for clash against Sevilla

London: Paul Pogba has been included in Manchester United's squad for Wednesday's Champions League last 16, first leg trip to Sevilla.

The French international missed United's 2-0 FA Cup 5th round win at Huddersfield on Saturday through illness, to compound a poor few weeks for the midfielder.

Pogba hasn't completed 90 minutes for a month having been hauled off by United manager Jose Mourinho in recent defeats at Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle, and dropped for Huddersfield's trip to Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Mourinho has been heavily critical of Pogba's form with debate raging over what his role should be to maximise the potential for which United paid Juventus a then world-record £89 million ($125 million).

Ander Herrera, Marcus Rashford and Antonio Valencia, who all missed the game at Huddersfield, also travelled to Seville.