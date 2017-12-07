Champions League: Manchester City's Phil Foden becomes youngest English player to start in premier European tournament

Kharkiv: Manchester City's Phil Foden, who represented England in the recently-concluded FIFA U-17 World Cup in India, and was the Player of the Tournament, became the youngest player from his country to start in the Champions League.

Aged 17 years and 192 days, the midfielder became the youngest Englishman to start a Champions League match on Wednesday in his side's 1-2 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk. He broke the record of former Chelsea player Josh McEachran.

He also became the youngest player to start a Champions League match for an English club since Arsenal's Cesc Fabregas in 2004.

Shakhtar won the match with Caldeira Bernard (26th minute) and Ismaily Goncalves dos Santos (32nd) scoring in the first half. Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero (90+1) netted the lone goal for the former Premier League champions through a penalty.

"Everyone at City would like to congratulate Phil on another significant milestone," Manchester City said in a statement.

Foden, who will turn 18 in May next year, also became the first player born in 2000 to start a match in Europe's top-level club competition. He made his Manchester City debut as a substitute in the win over Feyenoord last month.