Champions League: Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini doubtful for opener against Barcelona due to calf injury

Milan: Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini could miss the Serie A title holders' Champions League opener against Barcelona because of a calf muscle injury, the Italian club said on Saturday.

Centre-back Chiellini took a knock during training with Italy on Friday and was ruled out of World Cup qualifiers with Spain and Israel.

Chiellini has since returned to Turin and although Juventus said the injury is not believed to be serious it would need "further monitoring in the coming days".

A team statement added it could force Chiellini to miss the Serie A game with Chievo on 9 September and the European clash against Barcelona at the Camp Nou three days later.

Two-time European champions Juventus lost the 2017 Champions League final 4-1 to Real Madrid in Cardiff in June