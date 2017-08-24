You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Champions League group stage draw, as it happened: Manchester United get easy draw; Real Madrid in Group of Death

SportsFP SportsAug, 24 2017 23:03:47 IST
Champions League group stage draw, as it happened: Manchester United get easy draw; Real Madrid in Group of Death

  • 22:24 (IST)

    The Champions League group stage draw in full! 

    Group A: Benfica, Manchester United, Basel, CSKA Moscow

    Group B: Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Anderlecht, Celtic

    Group C: Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Roma, Qarabag

    Group D: Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiakos, Sporting

    Group E: Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool, Maribor

    Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City, Napoli, Feyenoord

    Group G: Monaco, Porto, Besiktas, RB Leipzig

    Group H: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, APOEL

  • 23:07 (IST)

    That brings us to end of our coverage. The talking points of the draw are Group A and Group H. While Manchester United will feel they have a great chance to advance into the next round. Real Madrid, Tottenham Hostpur and Borussia Dortmund are set for a tough ask. However, the Champions League is still a month away. So for now, it's time to say good bye. Take care! 

  • 22:51 (IST)

  • 22:47 (IST)

  • 22:41 (IST)

    Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo wins the Men's Player of the Year award. 

  • 22:40 (IST)

    The Women's Player of the year award goes to Lieke Martens.

  • 22:23 (IST)

    Sporting settle in Group D

    Group D: Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiakos, Sporting

    Celtic is the last team to join Group B

    Group B: Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Anderlecht, Celtic

  • 22:22 (IST)

    The last team to join Group F is Feyenoord. 

    Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City, Napoli, Feyenoord

  • 22:20 (IST)

    First completed group is C

    Group C: Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Roma, Qarabag

  • 22:13 (IST)

    Besiktas will be with Monaco and Porto in Group G. 

    Liverpool join Spartak Moscow, Sevilla in Group E. 

    Group H for Tottenham Hotspur as they are drawn with Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. 

  • 22:11 (IST)

    The second club in Pot 3 is Basel and they join Benfica and Manchester United in Group A. 

  • 22:10 (IST)

    Anderlecht will play two difficult opponents in Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain in Group B. 

  • 22:07 (IST)

    A comparatively easy opponent for Manchester City as they join Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine in Group F. 

  • 22:07 (IST)

    After Pot 2... 

    Group A: Benfica, Manchester United

    Group B: Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain

    Group C: Chelsea, Atletico Madrid

    Group D: Juventus, Barcelona

    Group E: Spartak Moscow, Sevilla

    Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City

    Group G: Monaco, Porto

    Group H: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund

  • 22:04 (IST)

    Jose Mourinho's Manchester United are drawn with Benfica in Group A. 

  • 22:04 (IST)

    Well, well, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will be in Group B. 

  • 22:03 (IST)

    Atletico Madrid join Chelsea in Group C. A possible reunion for Diego Costa? 

  • 22:01 (IST)

    The first club in Pot two is Porto and they get Group G. They join Monaco.

  • 21:59 (IST)

    Time for Pot two...... 

  • 21:58 (IST)

    Pot one

    Group A: Benfica
    Group B: Bayern Munich
    Group C: Chelsea
    Group D: Juventus
    Group E: Spartak Moscow
    Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk
    Grou G: Monaco
    Group H: Real Madrid

  • 21:55 (IST)

    Monaco will be in Group G, and Shakhtar Donetsk settle into Group F. 

  • 21:51 (IST)

    Benfica will be in Group A. While Bayern Munich are drawn into Group B. 

  • 21:49 (IST)

    Chelsea, who missed out on Champions League last season, will be in Group C. 

  • 21:47 (IST)

    The mandatory awards and speeches are done.. the draw is about to begin. But not before we see a lengthy explanation of the procedure. 

  • 21:44 (IST)

    One more award. Juvenus' Gianluigi Buffon is the Champions League goalkeeper of the last season. 

  • 21:38 (IST)

    The UEFA President's award goes to Francesco Totti. 

    UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin presents the award to the Roma veteran. 

  • 21:36 (IST)

    The show has started. There is an award ceremony before the commencement of draw. 

  • 21:32 (IST)

    Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Lionel Messi have arrived in Monaco for the Champions League group stage draw. 

  • 21:19 (IST)

    Champions League draw: Premier League clubs and their possible opponents in group stage

    Here's a look at the clubs that the Premier League sides can draw in the draw on Thursday.

    http://www.firstpost.com

  • 21:18 (IST)

    Pot four....

  • 21:17 (IST)

    The strongest side in this pot is....... ?

  • 21:16 (IST)

    Which team would you want your club to avoid? 

  • 21:13 (IST)

    Which side is the most dangerous in this pot? 

  • 21:03 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the group stage draw of the UEFA Champions League.


Preview: A Jose Callejon goal helped Napoli ease into the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, while Sevilla also went through and Celtic suffered a scare in Kazakhstan before winning their play-off tie.

Third in Serie A last season, Napoli were too strong for Nice, winning 2-0 in France with Callejon and Lorenzo Insigne both scoring as they progressed 4-0 on aggregate.

Beaten by eventual winners Real Madrid in the last 16 last season, Maurizio Sarri's side took the lead when Marek Hamsik deposited a low cross from the left for Callejon to convert at the back post in the 48th minute.

Representational Image. Reuters

Representational Image. Reuters

The dangerous Dries Mertens then hit the post before Insigne sealed the Italians' win a minute from time.

"Napoli must keep on playing in the Champions League every season, because this is where we belong. We are happy with the qualification," said Insigne.

Nice, for whom recent signing Wesley Sneijder started, were thoroughly outplayed over the two legs and will have to settle for a place in the group stage of the Europa League instead.

Sevilla, who won the Europa League three years in a row before losing to Leicester City in the last 16 of the Champions League last season, survived an almighty scare against Istanbul Basaksehir to go through.

The Spanish side, 2-1 winners in the first leg in Turkey, drew 2-2 at the Sanchez Pizjuan to advance 4-3 on aggregate.

They went behind on the night to an Eljero Elia goal but Sergio Escudero headed in a Jesus Navas cross early in the second half for the home side.

Great play from Nolito then set up Wissam Ben Yedder to seemingly end any doubt, but Edin Visca levelled the scores again on the night and an Emre Belozoglu free-kick struck the woodwork in the last minute as Sevilla came within a whisker of going out on away goals.

'Mixed emotions' 
Celtic went through 8-4 on aggregate despite losing 4-3 to Astana in the second leg of their play-off in Kazakhstan as a second-half wobble gave their hosts hope of pulling off a miraculous recovery.

Brendan Rodgers' side had won 5-0 in the first leg in Glasgow and a super Scott Sinclair strike in the 34th minute should have killed the tie.

Astana, who had gone ahead on the night through a Kristoffer Ajer own goal, were given something to cling onto as a goal by Serikzhan Muzhikov and a Patrick Twumasi brace made it 4-1 on the night.

But Olivier Ntcham ended Astana's hopes when his deflected strike made it 4-2 on the night before Leigh Griffiths reduced the deficit further in the final minute.

"I have mixed emotions because we didn't defend well enough," Rodgers told BT Sport after a scare that brought back memories of the same stage 12 months ago.

Celtic beat Hapoel Beer-Sheva of Israel 5-2 at home in the first leg of the play-offs last year and then wobbled in the return, losing 2-0 to scrape through.

"We had our Beer-Sheva moment. I thought we were going to get through this campaign without the anxiety. The players were on the ropes for 15 or 20 minutes but then they regained composure."

Greek champions Olympiakos are also back in the group stage following a 1-0 victory away to Croatian champions Rijeka that took them through 3-1 on aggregate. German international Marko Marin scored the only goal on the night.

Maribor of Slovenia also progressed, beating Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1-0 with a Mitja Viler strike as they won the tie on away goals.

The remaining five ties will conclude on Wednesday, with the highlight seeing Liverpool take a 2-1 lead into their play-off second leg against Hoffenheim at Anfield.

The draw for the lucrative group stage will be held in Monaco on Thursday.

With inputs from AFP


Published Date: Aug 24, 2017 09:13 pm | Updated Date: Aug 24, 2017 11:03 pm


Also See









Top Stories



Cricket Scores