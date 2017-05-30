Champions League: Fit-again Gareth Bale 'desperate to play' as Real Madrid eye third title in four years

Madrid: Gareth Bale is "desperate" to return from injury in time for a Champions League final homecoming against Juventus in Cardiff on Saturday, his Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane said on Tuesday.

Bale hasn't played since suffering the latest in a series of calf injuries that have plagued his time in Madrid, against Barcelona on April 23.

But with the Welshman back in training the pressure is on Zidane to choose between Madrid's record signing or stick with Isco.

The Spaniard has been in sensational form as Real won their last six games to beat Barca to the La Liga title last weekend.

"Gareth doesn't need to tell me anything. He is ready, he is back with us and he is absolutely desperate to play because it is his home," Zidane said on Tuesday.

"We are happy that Gareth is with us. I'm glad he has recovered and we will prepare for the game together as always."

However, after being bombarded with questions over whether he will go for Isco or Bale, Zidane also raised the possibility of the two playing together at some stage of the game against the Italian champions.

"The two of them are very good players," he added.

"They played 16 games together this season, everyone speaks about Gareth or Isco but they can play together."