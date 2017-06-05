Champions League: Didier Deschamps praises Zinedine Zidane after Real Madrid retain title

Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines (France): Didier Deschamps on Monday hailed the fabulous destiny of former France teammate Zinédine Zidane, who lead Real Madrid to consecutive Champions League titles.

"It's fabulous, no-one had done it," said France coach Deschamps of Zidane's achievement.

"He was two-time European champion in a year and a half as coach. I'm very happy for him. It caps a season (in which he was) champion of Spain and champion of Europe. It's hard to do better."

Deschamps – winner of the 1998 World Cup alongside Zidane – coached Monaco to a runner-up spot in the 2004 Champions League.

"He (Zidane) took his time and at the right time, when he found himself in the position, he showed everything he knew as a player – to transmit. He exudes a lot of serenity, calmness. He knows his players very well and his players pay him back on the pitch," added Deschamps, who refused to disclose if he had personally congratulated Zidane by telephone.

Zidane's Real beat Juventus 4-1 for a second straight Champions League crown in Cardiff on Saturday night after last year's penalty shootout win over Atletico Madrid.

Zidane – who also won the title with Real as a player in 2002 – emulated Italian coach Arrigo Sacchi, who lead AC Milan to back-to-back European Cups in 1989 and 1990.

The 44-year-old Zidane inspired Madrid's first La Liga and Champions League double since 1958.

In just 18 months as Real coach, the Frenchman also won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, both in 2016.