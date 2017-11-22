You are here:
Champions League: Dani Carvajal could be banned for Real Madrid's R-16 1st leg clash for deliberate yellow card

Nov, 22 2017

Madrid: Dani Carvajal could be banned for the Real Madrid's Champions League last 16 first leg after UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against the right-back for "receiving a yellow card on purpose" during Tuesday's 6-0 rout of APOEL Nicosia.

UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against the right-back for "receiving a yellow card on purpose" during Tuesday's 6-0 rout of APOEL Nicosia. AFP

The Spanish international picked up his third booking of the group stage, to trigger an automatic one-match ban, for time wasting in the 90th minute in Cyprus.

However, he will be hit with an extra game ban if found guilty of breaking article 15 of UEFA's disciplinary regulations when his case is heard on 7 December.

Madrid have already secured their place in the last 16 behind Tottenham Hotspur in Group H with nothing riding on their final group game at home to Borussia Dortmund on December 6.

It is not the first time Madrid have been reprimanded by UEFA for provoking suspensions in the Champions League.


In 2010, Xabi Alonso and Sergio Ramos were charged for getting sent off in the final stages of a 4-0 win at Ajax to miss a meaningless match against Auxerre.

On that occasion the pair escaped an extra ban but were fined 20,000 euros each and coach Jose Mourinho was handed a two-match suspended ban for orchestrating their dismissals


