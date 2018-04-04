Champions League: Bayern Munich's mistakes could prove costly in return leg against Sevilla, says Jupp Heynckes

Berlin: Bayern Munich hold the advantage in their Champions League quarter-final against Sevilla after a 2-1 win in Spain but they will have to improve on Tuesday’s performance if they are to go all the way in the competition, coach Jupp Heynckes has said.

The Bavarians had to come from a goal down and recover from a mistake-ridden first half to edge the Spaniards and Heynckes said Sevilla’s quality means they will be a threat in Munich next Wednesday.

“If we want to win the Champions League then we must improve,” Heynckes said. “I had to find some clear words at halftime for my players.

“In that first half Sevilla showed clearly why they are in the last eight. They are hugely talented, with a good mentality and a fighting spirit.”

Tuesday’s victory meant Heynckes, who will leave the team at the end of the season, extended his competition record to 12 straight wins. Bayern have won all four of their home games in the Champions League this season, conceding just one goal.

Bayern defender Jerome Boateng, who was lucky not to have a penalty awarded against him in the first half, said his side would take nothing for granted.

“Nothing has been decided yet,” he said. “We will hopefully improve and add a level in the return leg so that we advance.”

Winger Franck Ribery was equally reluctant to say Bayern were home and dry.

“We should not think for a moment that we are through to the semi-final,” Ribery said. “Sevilla play very good football and it was extremely important to win in Spain.

“But we were badly organised after the opening 10 minutes and we did not combine well. You just cannot make those mistakes in the Champions League.

“We still have to play very good at home. We have to do it as we did it in the second half. But still 2-1 is good for us but we are not through yet.”

Bayern became the first German team to record a victory at Sevilla and stretched their Champions League winning run to seven consecutive matches.

They are chasing a treble of titles this season and can wrap up their first silverware if they win at Augsburg in the league on Saturday.