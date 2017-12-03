You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Champions League: Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta to miss Sporting Lisbon encounter due to calf strain

SportsAFPDec, 03 2017 20:30:08 IST

Barcelona: Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta will miss Tuesday's Champions League meeting with Sporting Lisbon, the Catalan giants confirmed on Sunday.

File image of FC Barcelona's Andres Iniesta. AP

File image of FC Barcelona's Andres Iniesta. AP

Iniesta asked to be replaced early in the second-half of Barca's 2-2 draw at home to Celta Vigo on Saturday, but he could return as early as next weekend for a testing La Liga visit to Villarreal.

"Tests have confirmed that Andres Iniesta has a strain in the calf of his left leg. The player will be out for the next game," Barcelona said in a statement.

Iniesta is unlikely to be the only Barca star left out for the visit of the Portuguese side with Ernesto Valverde's men already guaranteed top spot in Group D with a game to spare.


However, injury problems are mounting for Valverde with influential centre-back Samuel Umtiti ruled out for two months after tearing his hamstring on Saturday.


Published Date: Dec 03, 2017 08:30 pm | Updated Date: Dec 03, 2017 08:30 pm


Also See





9 Months Episode 15: A Guide to the delivery, by doctors — Part 1



Top Stories



Cricket Scores