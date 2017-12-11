Champions League and Europa draws: From where to watch event to potential draws, here's a handy explainer

For the first time, five English clubs will feature in the draw for the last 16 of the Champions League, amid talk that the Premier League is ready to dominate in Europe yet again.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea all progressed from the group stage, making England the first country to have so many sides through to the knockout phase.

That quintet suffered just three defeats between them in the group stage and scored 80 goals in total, while Chelsea – the reigning English champions – were the only ones not to win their group.

Teams from the same country will be kept apart in the draw, which will take place from noon (1100 GMT) at UEFA's Nyon headquarters, as will the group winners and runners-up. Teams who were in the same group cannot meet again at this stage either.



What time is the draw?

The Champions League draw will be held from 4.30 pm on Monday, while the Europa League draw will be at 5.30 pm on the same day.

Can I watch it live?

The draw will be broadcast live on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 2 HD. The draw will also be streamed live on UEFA.com.

Where is the draw being held?

The draw is being held at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

Which teams are in the Champions League draw?

Barcelona (Spain), Besiktas (Turkey), Liverpool (England), Manchester City (England), Manchester United (England), Paris Saint-Germain (France), Roma (Italy), Tottenham Hotspur (England), Basel (Switzerland), Bayern Munich (Germany), Chelsea (England), Juventus (Italy), Porto (Portugal), Real Madrid (Spain), Sevilla (Spain) and Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) are the 16 teams whose fates will be decided in the draw.

There will be two seeding pots: One consisting of group winners while the second will have runners-up from the group stages. This means Barcelona, Besiktas, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Roma and Tottenham Hotspur will be in Pot A while the other eight teams will be in Pot B. The regulations stipulate that no team can play a club from their own country or from their group in the last-16 stage. Additionally, due to a UEFA Executive Committee guideline, teams from Russia and Ukraine cannot be drawn together either.

Which teams are in the Europa League draw?

Seeded: AC Milan (Italy), Arsenal (England), Atalanta (Italy), Athletic Club (Spain), Atletico Madrid (Spain), Braga (Portugal), CSKA Moscow (Russia), Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine), Lazio (Italy), RB Leipzig (Germany), Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia), Plzeň (Czech Republic), Salzburg (Austria), Sporting Club de Portugal (Portugal), Villarreal (Spain), Zenit (Russia)

Unseeded: AEK Athens (Greece), Astana (Kazakhstan), Celtic (Scotland), Crvena Zvezda (Serbia), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Steaua Bucharest (Romania), Copenhagen (Denmark), Ludogorets (Bulgaria), Lyon (France), Marseille (France), Napoli (Italy), Nice (France), Östersund (Sweden), Partizan (Serbia), Real Sociedad (Spain), Spartak Moscow (Russia).

In the round of 32, the four third-place finishers with the best records in the UEFA Champions League group stage – Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, CSKA Moscow and Sporting Club de Portugal – are seeded with the 12 UEFA Europa League group winners. The remaining four third-placed UEFA Champions League sides – Celtic, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli and Spartak Moscow – are unseeded together with the 12 UEFA Europa League group runners-up.

Who can Manchester United draw?

United can draw Bayern, Juventus, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Porto, Real Madrid

Who can Manchester City draw?

City can draw Basel, Bayern, Juventus, Sevilla, Porto, Real Madrid.

Who can Chelsea draw?

The Blues can draw PSG, Barcelona, Besiktas

Who can Liverpool draw?

Liverpool can draw Basel, Bayern, Juventus, Shakhtar, Porto, Real Madrid.

Who can Tottenham draw?

Spurs can draw Basel, Bayern, Juventus, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Porto.

Who can Barcelona draw?

Barca can draw Basel, Bayern, Chelsea, Shakhtar, Porto.

Who can Real Madrid draw?

Real can meet Manchester United, Paris, Roma, Liverpool, Manchester City, Besiktas.

Who can PSG draw?

PSG can draw Basel, Chelsea, Juventus, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Porto, Real Madrid.

Who can Roma draw?

Roma can draw Basel, Bayern, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Porto, Real Madrid.

Who can Bayern draw?

The German giants can draw Manchester United, Roma, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City, Besiktas, Tottenham Hotspur.

Who can Juventus draw?

Juve can meet Manchester United, Paris, Liverpool, Manchester City, Besiktas, Tottenham Hotspur.

With inputs from AFP.