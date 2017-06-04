Champion Muguruza beaten by France's Mladenovic in last 16 | Reuters

PARIS Defending champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain was knocked out of the French Open when she lost 6-1 3-6 6-3 in the fourth round against France's Kristina Mladenovic on Sunday.

Mladenovic served 16 double faults but came out on top to set up a quarter-final meeting with either American Venus Williams or Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland.

